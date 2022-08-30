Pope Francis praises first pontiff to resign – 28/08/2022 – World

On a visit to the tomb of the first pontiff who resigned in the history of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis on Sunday praised the humility of leaders who resign voluntarily instead of ruling for life. The statement comes amid speculation that he may soon step down – something the pope himself has already considered when commenting on health problems.

During the morning (dawn in Brazil), Francis went to L’Aquila, the city in central Italy where Pope Celestine V is buried. He resigned in 1294, after just five months of intense pressure in office. Pope Emeritus Benedict 16, meanwhile, visited the site in 2009, four years before he resigned.

“Celestino 5º was a courageous witness of the Gospel, because no logic of power fit or dominated. With him, we admire a church free from worldly logic and a full witness of God’s mercy”, Francis highlighted at a mass this Sunday.

He added, “In the eyes of men, the humble are seen as weak and losers, but in reality they are the real winners because they are the only ones who completely trust in the Lord and know His will.”

The symbolic trip to L’Aquila coincides with the inauguration of 20 new cardinals – including two Brazilians – the day before. Appointments occur almost routinely, but the succession of important events marked by the pope fueled rumors of an eventual resignation. Back at the Vatican, from Monday (29), the Catholic leader will accompany an assembly behind closed doors with all the cardinals, summoned in an extraordinary way.

According to experts, one of its intentions is to promote the meeting of all cardinal electors, many of whom have never been together. The meeting, therefore, would serve as an opportunity for religious to get to know the profiles of candidates for the next papacy.

In an interview with Reuters last month, Francis, 85, laughed at the rumors and said that “it never crossed his mind” that he would resign. At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility of stepping down for health reasons in the distant future.

This Sunday, Francis – who has difficulty walking and uses a wheelchair – arrived at the cathedral in a popemobile, greeting thousands of faithful; some waved yellow and white Vatican flags. “The world needs forgiveness and forgiveness builds peace,” the banners read.

At the Mass, the Pope commented on the 2009 earthquake that killed about 300 people and injured more than 1,500 in L’Aquila, a city of 70,000. “You have shown that you are people of resilient character,” Francis told the faithful.

The pontiff also highlighted what he called the difficult reconstruction, not only physical, but cultural, spiritual and moral of the city, located 80 kilometers from Rome. About 50,000 people lost their homes at the time.

“This visit by the pope is special. It’s as if Jesus came here,” a tearful Rita Maccarone, 45, told AFP. She lost her sister-in-law and two nephews in the disaster.