Pope opens the Holy Door, begins Celestial Jubilee

Opened in L’Aquila the Pardon Celestino V. Francesco is the first Pontiff to preside over the rite in the Basilica of Santa Maria di Collemaggio, which marks the beginning of the “Perdonanza”. The faithful will be able to obtain a Plenary Indulgence by reciting the Creed, the Our Father and the prayer according to the Pope’s intentions, and by approaching Confession and Eucharistic Communion.

Tiziana Campisi – L’Aquila

It is the sound of the trumpets that heralds the beginning of the Heavenly Jubilee. The emotion of the faithful and pilgrims gathered around the basilica of Collemaggio where, after a gray morning, the sun appeared radiantly is palpable. Among those present are also some inmates from the prisons of Abruzzo. It is also to them that we want to offer the possibility of letting themselves be embraced by God’s forgiveness.

Francis, the first Pontiff to open the Holy Door, surrounded by rain, knocks three times on the doors of the old passage with an olive branch, which the first citizen of L’Aquila had given him shortly before, and the horizon of mercy opens to the faithful. On the faces the joy for the historical event. There are seven thousand people crowding Collemaggio’s lawn. The Indulgence that Celestine V granted in 1294 to those who, with a contrite heart, visited and prayed in the Basilica of Vespers from 28 August to the next day is renewed once again.















Opening of the Holy Door

The Pope’s Prayer for the Renewal of the Church

The opening rite of the 728th Celestine Pardon begins with the Litany of Saints. The procession with the Pope is accompanied by the Archbishop of L’Aquila, Cardinal Giuseppe Petrocchi, the other concelebrants and the mayor of the city Pierluigi Biondi. Then Cardinal Petrocchi gives the admonition to begin the penitential rite with the attached Indulgence, granted by Saint Peter Celestino – the pardon granted with the Bull inter sanctorum solemnity – and renewed by his successors.

Then the Pope’s solemn prayer to the “God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, rich in mercy and great in love” so that the Church “may have the joy of interior renewal through the work of the Holy Spirit and of walking (…) remaining in the midst of the world a sign of salvation and redemption.” To the Almighty the invocation to “open completely the door” of his mercy, “to open for us one day the doors” of his abode in heaven, where Jesus preceded us “Grant, we beseech you, to all those who, with renewed commitment and firm faith, cross this threshold to reach salvation, which comes from you and leads to you”, concludes the Pope. Then, the solemn proclamation: “I will enter the your house, Lord.”















Pope enters the Basilica after passing through the Holy Door

The Holy Door and the Embrace of Mercy

The doors of the Holy Door open wide: the figure of Francis, alone, stands out impressively at the side entrance of the Basilica of Collemaggio and erupts into jubilation. The chant “Tollite doors” is sung. Now anyone can earn the Plenary Indulgence by reciting the Creed, the Our Father and the prayer according to the Pontiff’s intentions and approaching Confession and Eucharistic Communion.















The prayer before the tomb of Pope Celestine V (on the right, the Bull)

The tribute to Celestino V

Entering the place of worship desired by Pietro da Morrone, the Pope performs the last act of the opening rite of Pardon. He is taken, in a wheelchair, to the mausoleum of Celestine V. There are preserved the remains of the hermit who became Pope, covered with papal vestments and with the pallium donated by Benedict XVI. In the chapel of the mausoleum, for the occasion, the Bull of Forgiveness is exposed, kept in a reliquary. And there Francis pauses for a brief prayer, still secluded in silence.

The farewell to the city of L’Aquila

Before leaving the basilica of Collemaggio, Francis spoke with Cardinal Petrocchi, who illustrated some details of the mausoleum of Celestine V, and with other celebrants. He then greeted the authorities who attended the Mass and the opening rite of Pardon. Finally, he headed to the athletics field in the capital of Abruzzo, from where at 12:23 he departed by helicopter to return to the Vatican.