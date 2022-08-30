Profile | Cameron Diaz: A toast to his 50th birthday

Cameron Michelle Diaz was born on August 30, 1972 and, despite being raised in Long Beach, Latin blood runs through her body. With Hispanic descent on her father’s side, the actress also has Germanic ancestors on her mother’s side. Diaz attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School and it was during high school that she embarked on the fashion world. She was just 16 years old when she signed a contract with Elite Model Management, and from that moment she paved the way for major campaigns. This Tuesday, the model-turned-actress celebrates her 50th birthday.

Before his Hollywood debut, Diaz created a buzz by participating in a pornographic production entitled She’s No Angel. Two years after filming, he debuted in the cinematic universe, with Chuck Russell’s feature film, The Mask (The mask). In the film, she played Tina Carlyle, Tyrell’s (Peter Greene) love interest and eternal lover of Stanley Ipkiss / The Mask (Jim Carrey). Her performance earned her three nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards, in the categories of “Best Breakthrough Performance”, “Most Desirable Woman” and “Best Dance Sequence”.

In 1995, Diaz embarked on a new project, The Last Supper (The Last Dinner). The plot of the comedy centered on a group of liberals led by Jude, a character played by the actress. After an unusual event, the liberals decide to start inviting conservatives to their respective executions.

The following year, the actress was part of four different projects. She started the year with the participation in the television series Space Ghost: Coast to Coast (Space Ghost: Coast to Coast) and then joined the main cast of the comedies She’s the One (the one I want), Feeling Minnesota (My Brother’s Wife) and Head Above Water (hallucinating love). In the first film, he went through Heather Davis, then he changed into Freddie Clayton, and finally he transmuted into Nathalie.

Cameron Diaz kicked off 1997 with the thriller Keys to Tulsa (crime in tulsa) and then joined the cast of two romantic comedies, My Best Friend’s Wedding (My best friend’s wedding) and A Life Less Ordinary (Different lives). Thus, she was again nominated for an MTV Movie + TV Award, in the category of “Best Dance Sequence”, shared, this time, with Ewan McGregor. Among other appointments, the production My Best Friend’s Wedding won her an Online Film & Television Association Award for “Best Music – Adapted Music”, an ALMA Award for her “Outstanding Individual Performance in a Crossover Role”, and a Blockbuster Entertainment Award for “Favorite Supporting Role”. in a comedy film”.

The following year, Diaz embarked on four more comedies, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Delirium), There’s Something About Mary (crazy about mary), Very Bad Things (Were All Good Guys) and Welcome to Hollywood (welcome to hollywood). With the second production, it received a dozen nominations, of which it won five, including an MTV Movie + TV Award, for “Best Female Performance”, a New York Film Critics Circle Award, for “Best Actress”, and an American Comedy Award. , for “Funniest Leading Actress”.

Always stepping into the subcategories of comedy, in 1999, Diaz joined the cast of the production indie Man Woman Film and the fantasy Being John Malkovich (Do you want to be John Malkovich?). In addition, he ventured into the sports drama Any Given Sunday (Any Sunday). The following year, she was part of the novel Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her and the action movie Charlie’s Angels (Charlie’s Angels). At the blockbuster from Sony Pictures presented viewers with Natalie Cook, one of the Townsend agency’s private investigators. Along with Drew Barrymore (Dylan Sanders) and Lucy Liu (Alex Munday), she continued the character in the video game of the same name from the production and in the film. Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (Charlie’s Angels: Full Power).

In 2001, Cameron Diaz kept his distance from comedies – with The Invisible Circus (The Invisible Circus) and vanilla sky -, except when he decided to venture into the world of voice acting. Thus, he gave voice to Fiona in the animated film Shrekresponsibility that he assumed in 10 more productions – Shrek in the Swamp Karaoke Dance Video (2001), Shrek: The Ghost of Lord Farquaad (2003), Shrek 2 and Far Far Away Idol (2004), Shrek The Third and Shrek the Halls (2007), Shrek Forever After, Scared Shrekless and Donkey’s Christmas Shrektacular (2010) and, so far, Shreks Thrilling Tales (2012).

In 2002, he returned to the rom-comswith slackers (the lazy ones) and The Sweetest Thing (The sweetest thing). Beyond the indie movie My Father’s Housewas part of the sci-fi production Minority Report (Minority Report) and drama Gangs of New York (New York gangs). Between 2003 and 2010, Cameron Diaz integrated only half a dozen new productions – In Her Shoes (on your skin2005), The Holiday (Love Doesn’t Take a Vacation2006), What Happens in Vegas (crazy in vegas2008), My Sister’s Keeper (For my sister2009), The Box (gift of death2009) and Knight and Day (Day and night2010).

In turn, until 2014, it was part of nine films. started the year with The Green Hornetturned into a bad teacher (Teacher Baldas2011), which could lead to questioning What to Expect When You’re Expecting (What to Expect When You’re Expecting, 2012). Then he participated in the Gambit (Thieves with Style2012), In a World… and The Counselor (the counselor, 2013). Later The Other Woman (There are no two without three2014), participated in a sex tape (Our Forbidden Video, 2014) and was also part of the musical annie (2014).

Aside from the cinematographic universe, Diaz embarked on the world of literature. In 2003, she released her first book, entitled The Body Book and, in 2016, published the sequel to the work, entitled The Longevity Book. She became a mother in 2019 and two years later became the co-founder of an organic wine brand, Avaline.

Eight years after her last role, it was announced that the actress will come out of retirement to return to the big screen. So, it seems, she will return with the Netflix original Back in Action. While we wait for Cameron Diaz to return, it remains for us to review his repertoire and wish him a happy birthday.