Realme C30 arrives in Brazil as a new entry-level option for the brand with affordable price and freebies

After having its launch date confirmed by the company, the realme C30 lands in Brazil this Tuesday (30) as the new option of the Asian brand to meet the entry-level segment. As expected, the smartphone comes with modest specifications and affordable price in order to attract consumers for its cost-effectiveness. This device was launched by realme in other countries on June 20, but arrives here only this week. The phone has a simple design and specifications that justify the low price, featuring a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) with a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz.

















As it is an affordable cell phone, there is no highlight in the construction and technical sheet. At the rear, the device has an extremely basic look with a single 8 MP camera with AI along with an LED flash. The selfie sensor has 5 MP of resolution and is under a teardrop notch located at the top of the display. Moving on to the internal components, the C30 comes equipped with Unisoc T612 chipset, platform with 8-core CPU with maximum frequency of 1.8 GHz and Mali-G57 GPU together with 2 GB or 3 GB of RAM memory for background processes, while the internal storage has 32 GB (UFS 2.2) with a slot for expansion via microSD.

The energy demand is met by a battery with 5,000 mAh capacity, unknown charging power and autonomy for up to 35 days in standby mode. The operating system that is present is the Android 11 with realme UI Go Edition, version optimized for phones with weak hardware.

According to the manufacturer, the model can be found today, 30, on realme’s official marketplaces in Brazil (Shopee, Mercado Livre, Americanas and Aliexpress) with promotional price of BRL 799 (BRL 300 off) with free realme Buds Q wireless headphones. Starting tomorrow (31) the smartphone will cost BRL 1,099 and will not come with freebies, so anyone who wants to take advantage of the offer should purchase the realme C30 this Tuesday. The device arrives in Brazil in 2 colors: lake blue and denim black.

75.6 x 164.1 x 8.5 mm

6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution Drop notch and 60 Hz refresh rate

Unisoc T612 Platform

2 GB or 3 GB of RAM

32 GB of internal storage (UFS 2.2)

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

5 MP front camera

8 MP rear camera

4G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C and P2 connection

5000mAh battery

Android 11 with realme UI Go Edition

Dimensions: 164.1 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm

Weight: 182g

Do you want to buy the realme C30 or do you have another affordable model in mind? Tell us, comment!

