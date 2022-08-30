Record TV – Film Schedule from August 2nd to August 4th

Check out the movie schedule Record TV from the 2nd to the 4th of September.

SUPER SCREEN

Friday, 09/02 – 23:15

“Cornered”

HD with audio description

Original Title: Trapped

Cast: Kevin Bacon, Charlize Theron, Courtney Love, Stuart Townsend, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Dakota Fanning.

Genre: Action

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Disclosure

Synopsis: Joe (Kevin Bacon) and Chery Hickey (Courtney Love) believe they have discovered the perfect plan to make easy money. They kidnap a child, daughter of millionaires, and demand that the ransom be paid within 24 hours, otherwise she dies. As the police require that the disappearance has occurred for at least 24 hours before it can be registered, both believe they are immune to police action during this period. They decide to scam the Jennings by kidnapping their little daughter Abby (Dakota Fanning). While Chery negotiates with her father (Stuart Townsend) for the ransom, Joe’s job is to psychologically pressure her mother (Charlize Theron) so that the ransom is paid soon. The Jennings’ despair is further compounded by the knowledge that Abby is asthmatic and that if she does not take her medication, she could die.

CINE ADVENTURE

Saturday, 09/03 – 15:00

”Knight heart”

HD with audio description

Original Title: A Knights Tale

Cast: Heath Ledger, Mark Addy, Rufus Sewell, Shannyn Sossamon, Paul Bettany and Laura Fraser

Genre: Action

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis: After his master suddenly dies, young William (Heath Ledger), a valiant squire, decides to replace him in a competition involving spear combat. To do so, he trains exhaustively and manages to convince Chauncer (Paul Bettany), a writer, to forge a noble family tree for him.

MAXIMUM SCREEN

Saturday, 09/03 – 23:30

“Hanna”

HD with audio description

Original Title: Hannah

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana, Vicky Krieps, Cate Blanchett, Paris Arrowsmith and John Macmillan.

Genre: Drama

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Disclosure

Synopsis: Hanna (Saoirse Ronan) was raised in cold Finland by her father, an ex-CIA agent (Eric Bana). Trained to be the perfect assassin, she leads a life unlike any other young woman her age. One day Hanna receives a mission from her father and crosses Europe deceiving experienced agents with the teachings of her mentor. As the target gets closer and closer, however, some secrets come to light and the girl starts to question her actions.

MAJOR CINE

Sunday, 09/04 – 14:00

“Goosebumps: Monsters and Goosebumps!”

HD with audio description

Original Title: Goosebumps

Cast: Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Amy Ryan, Ryan Lee, Odeya Rush and Jillian Bell.

Genre: Adventure

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Disclosure

Synopsis: Young Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette) moves from New York to a small town in the United States, where his mother is transferred. There, they live in the house next door to Hannah (Odeya Rush) – with whom the teenager falls in love – and her father, the surly RL Stine (Jack Black). After hearing screams coming from the property next door, Zach breaks into the residence with the help of his fearful colleague (Ryan Lee) and ends up accidentally opening one of the books and, consequently, initiating the release of all the monsters created by Stine. Together they will have to send the creatures back to the shelves. Check the Rating