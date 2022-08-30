Renato Maurício Prado chooses the worst signing in the history of Flamengo

Credit: Reproduction

After four years, Vitinho said goodbye to Flamengo. With no space in the team, shirt 11 was negotiated with Al Ettifaq, from Saudi Arabia, who closed a deal for free. In the view of Renato Maurício Prado, the attacking midfielder is in the position of the worst signing in the history of Rubro-Negro, since it cost R$ 54 million to the club’s coffers, but he never managed to establish himself as an absolute starter.

In this context, RMP sent a message to the Middle East team and made it clear that he will not miss Vitinho at Flamengo. In his view, the player does not have the race and dedication to wear the Flamengo shirt. Although the departure took place free of charge, the end of the passage was celebrated by the journalist.

“They don’t know the hot potato they took. He’s hideous, I won’t miss Vitinho at all. I did somersaults when he was released to leave. Vitinho is that bad player who ends up playing, and when he plays he is a disaster. ‘Oh, but he scored a goal in Carioca last year’, but he missed three goals that year that he couldn’t lose. He is a raceless player,” he began on his YouTube channel.

“He’s hideous. A bloodless, very weak player. Good thing he left. Worst signing in Flamengo’s history. He was very expensive. It was fifty-odd million. Eduardo Bandeira de Mello is one of those excellent in finances and doesn’t understand football at all. Do you think Vitinho would be the star (of Flamengo)? Stop it,” he added.

In an official statement, Flamengo valued the moments experienced by Vitinho in the team. Now, shirt 11 is vacant in the squad and can be used by Everton Cebolinha, who chose number 19 after being hired.

“We conquer dreams and live unforgettable moments. It was four years of achievements, challenges, goals and a lot of love for the Sacred Mantle. Thank you, Vitinho!”, wrote Flamengo.