Return classification: Fortaleza maintains advantage at the end, and Coritiba pushes Botafogo to Z-4 | statistical spy

Internacional defeated Juventude and took the third place in the return, with 12 points, taking advantage of the draws between Palmeiras and América-MG, which are now in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

The sixth-placed Goiás also jumped two positions in the ranking table of the second half of the Brasileirão after winning the classic against Atlético-GO and now has ten points, with two ahead of Fluminense, Santos and Athletico-PR.

With three points gained in five games, São Paulo and Coritiba are out of the Z-4 ​​of the return match just for having a win, the first tiebreaker. Coritiba’s was won in this round, at home against Avaí, and the result pushed Botafogo to 17th place in the return. The team from Rio de Janeiro has three draws and two defeats in the second round and is joined in the Z-4 ​​by Ceará, Avaí and Juventude. Check out the detailed ranking below: