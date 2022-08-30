Round ends with Brazil vs Ukraine in the round of 16 – Web Vôlei

At the end of the second round of the group stage of the Men’s World Championship, this Monday, the clashes of the round of 16 begin to draw. If at the end of the opening round Brazil would have a confrontation with Holland ahead, now the opponent has changed: Ukraine.

The victory over Japan made the Brazilian team climb from 11th place overall to fifth. And in this position would have the Ukrainians, Russia’s substitutes in the competition, ahead.

It is very likely that Brazil will maintain this fifth place overall at the end of the next round, behind Poland and Slovenia, hosts of the event, in addition to Italy and Serbia, who fell into weaker groups and should pass with 100% and without loss of sets. .

At this moment, a big surprise: Argentina, bronze medalist in Tokyo, would be eliminated.

It is worth remembering the rules for defining the positioning:

1 – Slovenia and Poland, host countries, will be the numbers 1 and 2 if they qualify. Whoever makes the best campaign will be the “head 1”. The Poles currently have the upper hand.

2 – From the 3rd onwards, the final classification of the group stage is valid. Being first in each key is the initial tiebreaker. In other words: any runner-up with a better campaign than the first in another group will never be ahead.

3 – From then on, the traditional criteria of wins, points, sets average…

The “consolidated” ranking at the end of the second round is as follows:

1 – Poland

2 – Slovenia

3 – Italy

4 – Serbia

5 – Brazil

6 – Holland

7 – France

8 – United States

9 – Iran

10 – Cuba

11 – Turkey

12 – Ukraine

13 – Germany

14 – Japan

15 – Tunisia

16 – Canada

17 – Argentina

18 – Bulgaria

19 – Qatar

20 – Egypt

21 – Cameroon

22 – Puerto Rico

23 – China

24 – Mexico

The round of 16 crosses from this classification would be:

poland vs canada

Slovenia vs Tunisia

Italy vs Japan

Serbia vs Germany

Brazil vs Ukraine

Netherlands vs Turkey

France vs Cuba

United States vs Iran