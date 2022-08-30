Russia cuts gas supplies to France

State-owned Gazprom’s announcement was made this Tuesday (30) after French company Engie did not pay for the service in July.

RT – Russian state energy giant Gazprom said it had cut off gas supplies to French utility company Engie. The French side did not fully pay for gas deliveries in July, the Russian company added.

Gazprom told Engie it would stop gas deliveries from September 1 until such time as it receives full payment for the gas already supplied, the energy giant said in a statement. It also noted that the French side had not made the payment until Tuesday night, making further deliveries of gas impossible under Russian law.

Earlier on Tuesday, Engie said Gazprom had informed it “of a reduction in gas deliveries” and cited “a disagreement between the parties over the enforcement of some contracts,” according to Bloomberg. It did not provide details on the nature of the disagreements and did not specify the level of delivery reduction.

French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher accused Moscow of using its gas exports as a weapon on Tuesday. She also said France “must prepare for the worst-case scenario of a complete supply disruption”. Her statement was made before Gazprom’s announcement.

Engie said it had “already secured the volumes it needed to meet its commitments to its customers and its own requirements”, adding that it would take steps to “significantly reduce any direct financial and physical impacts” of the potential supply disruption by Gazprom.

The developments come at a time when EU governments are trying to fill up their gas stocks due to the approaching heating season and a dwindling supply from Russia – one of the continent’s main gas suppliers. Earlier on Tuesday, Gazprom also said the Nord Stream 1 would be completely shut down from August 31 to September 2 for maintenance as it only has one compressor operating.

On Monday, Engie executive vice president Claire Waysand said France had 90% full stocks and added that should be enough to get through the winter.

