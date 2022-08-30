Rver comes out in defense of Vargas after being expelled from controversy in the Atltico

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Punished by Atltico after mistake in Libertadores, Vargas seeks resumption and received support from Rver

One of the most renowned players in the Atltico squad, forward Eduardo Vargas has not been involved in a game for the Minas Gerais club for three games. Leader in the squad, defender Rver came out in defense of his teammate after the controversy expelled in Libertadores.

In the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, against Palmeiras, in So Paulo, Vargas was called in the second half and ended up being sent off 15 minutes after his entry. The attitude was questioned by fans and officials of Atltico. After the duel, Cuca even declared: “There’s no explanation”.

Defense and support from Rver

This Tuesday (30/8), Eduardo Vargas was publicly defended by Rver, one of the leaders of the Atltico squad. The experienced defender evaluated his teammate as a player with “outside the curve” potential, underscoring his importance to the group and asking them not to judge the attacker as the only one to blame for the elimination.

“Speaking mainly of the player Vargas: a player who has potential outside the curve. This he has already shown, not only here at Atltico, but where he has been. He is a very important player for us! For our day to day, for the our tactical scheme”, opined Rver.

“I believe he was really upset with everything that’s been happening, but we can’t just throw a load on Vargas either. Because what happened to him could have happened to anyone else. match, perhaps putting our classification at stake. That, now, is a page turned”, he added.

Finally, Rver said he was confident that Vargas would return to a good level in the Atlantic. “The demands that had to be made on this issue were made internally. Vargas is a player who will help us a lot, especially in this final stretch of competition, for the quality he has. I hope he can return and do his best, as always done here with the Atlético shirt”, he concluded.