Sampaio Corra x Cruzeiro: see who is the favorite in bookmakers – Betting Tips

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro beat Sampaio Corra 2-0, in Mineiro, in the first round of Serie B

Sampaio Corra and Cruzeiro will face each other on the night of this Tuesday (29/8), at 19h, at Estádio Castelo, in So Lus-MA, for the 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. And the main bookmakers operating in the country point out the Minas Gerais club with slight favoritism to win the duel. The Superesportes presents below the evaluation of some of these houses.

In the confrontation of the first round, played on May 22, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, Raposa won 2-0. The heavenly goals were scored by forwards Rafael Silva and Edu.

Sampaio Run and Cruise moment

Sampaio Corra arrives in low for the duel against the leader of the championship. The team has not won for three rounds – two draws and one loss. The last victory of Maranhão was against Bahia, 2-0, at home, at the beginning of this month. With the lack of positive results, Bolivia Querida was in 10th position, with 34 points.

Cruzeiro is coming off nine games unbeaten in the Second Division. The last celestial defeat was for Guarani, by 1 to 0, at Brinco de Ouro da Princesa, in Campinas-SP, on July 9, for the 17th round. Since then, there have been five wins and four draws.

The good performance left the Minas Gerais club isolated in the leadership of the tournament, with 57 points – 10 more than the vice-leader Bahia and 19 ahead of Londrina, the first team outside the G4.

According to the mathematics department at UFMG, the chances of access are estimated at 99.99%. Sampaio Corra has 7.3%.

Home vs. away performance

With 29 points conquered at home, the team led by coach Lo Cond has the third best performance as home team in Serie B. In 12 matches, there were nine triumphs, two draws and only one setback.

Cruzeiro, in turn, was the best visitor in the Second Division. The Fox added 20 points away from its domains in 13 opportunities. During this period, there were five wins, five draws and three setbacks.

goals

Bolivia Querida has an effective attack and a solid defense as home team. The people from Maranhão swung the opposing nets 25 times and conceded eight goals. Cruzeiro scored 13 goals and conceded another 11 as a visitor.

The trend for tonight’s clash is a lot of pressure from both teams in search of a goal. Sampaio Corra is usually quite offensive at home, but can change its playing style due to Cruzeiro’s strategy. The expectation for a match with many goals.

Favoritism

According to the main bookmakers operating in Brazil, Cruzeiro has slight favoritism for the clash at Castelo. The victory of Maranhão, treated as the most unlikely, pays almost double the Minas Gerais victory.

At Bet365, the victory of Sampaio Corra is quoted at 3.40, while the victory of Cruzeiro has an odd of 2.30. On Sportsbet.io, Bolivia’s triumph pays 3.27 and Raposa’s 2.22. At Betano, a win from Maranhão has an odd of 3.40, while a victory from Minas Gerais has an odd of 2.27.

betting tips

O supersports presents some interesting options for tonight’s showdown: