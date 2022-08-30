Sampaio Corra X Cruzeiro – Supersports

  • 15
    1 time

    Pimentinha released on the right, does not dominate and gives in laterally.

  • 14
    1 time

    Par charges a free-kick on the left and Edu heads off the first post.

  • 13
    1 time

    Daniel Jnior gets up at the entrance of the area, Rafael Silva doesn’t arrive and the defense makes the cut.

  • 12
    1 time

    Rafael Vila throws too hard for the big area and the ball is lost by the back line.

  • 11
    1 time

    Pimentinha pulls a counterattack from the right, enters the area, curls up with a tag and misses the round.

  • 10
    1 time

    Shirt 42 recovers without needing care.

  • 9
    1 time

    Geovane Jesus suffers a hard foul on the right and is in pain.

  • 8
    1 time

    Daniel Jnior invades the area from the right, faces the mark, but misses the ball.

  • 7
    1 time

    Rafael Silva tries an individual and unarmed bid in the middle.

  • 6
    1 time

    Rafael Vila doesn’t reach the front pass on the left.

  • 5
    1 time

    Lo Tocantins caught offside on the right.

  • 4
    1 time

    Rafael Silva stopped with a foul near midfield.

  • 3
    1 time

    Lucas Oliveira throws too hard on the right for Geovane Jesus.

  • two
    1 time

    It was Edu’s 7th goal in Serie B, his 18th in the season.

  • 1
    1 time

    CRUISE GOOOOOOLLL!!! EDU!!! Geovane Jesus crosses from the right in the area, Daniel Jnior kicks and Matheus Incio palms. On the rebound, Bruno Rodrigues fixes in the middle and shirt 99 pushes into the nets!

  • 0
    1 time

    EAT THE! Ball rolling for Sampaio Run and Cruise!

  • 0
    1 time

    Almost everything ready for the start of the game.

  • 0
    1 time

    Athletes profiled for the performance of the national anthem of Brazil.

  • 0
    1 time

    Players from both teams enter the Castle lawn.

  • 0
    1 time

    In the 1st round, Cruzeiro beat Sampaio Corra by 2×0 in Mineiro. Edu and Rafael Silva scored the goals.

  • 0
    1 time

    Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP) commands VAR. Helton Nunes (SC) the assistant and Silvio Eduardo Silva E Silva (MA) the observer.

  • 0
    1 time

    Edina Alves Batista (SP) the referee of the match. Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP) are the assistants.

  • 0
    1 time

    Matheus Polentine, Pedro, Lucas Hiplito, Eloir, Lucas Arajo, Maurcio, Renatinho, Warley, Nadson, Rafael Costa, Wesley and Catatau are the reserves.

  • 0
    1 time

    Sampaio Corra goes to the field with Matheus Incio; Mateusinho, Paulo Srgio, Allan Godi and Par; Andr Luiz, Ferreira and Rafael Vila; Lo Tocantins, Pimentinha and Gabriel Poveda.

  • 0
    1 time

    Bolivia Querida occupies 10th place with 34 points.

  • 0
    1 time

    On the bench are Gabriel Mesquita, Wesley Gasolina, Bidu, Willian Oliveira, Pedro Castro, Pablo Siles, Leo Pais, Lincoln, Henrique Luvannor, Jaj and Rodolfo.

  • 0
    1 time

    Cruzeiro is scheduled with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane Jesus, Neto Moura, Filipe Machado, Daniel Jnior; Bruno Rodrigues, Rafael Silva and Edu.

  • 0
    1 time

    Joo Paulo and Waguininho are recovering from injuries and are embezzled.

  • 0
    1 time

    Undefeated for 9 rounds, Raposa leads Serie B with 57 points, 10 ahead of Bahia.

  • 0
    1 time

    The good weather in the capital of Maranho. Thermometers read 28C at this point.

  • 0
    1 time

    The game will be held at the Castle in So Lus.

  • 0
    1 time

    Hello fans! Today we will follow the duel between Sampaio Corra and Cruzeiro in a match valid for the 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

