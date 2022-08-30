Sampaio Corra X Cruzeiro – Supersports

15

1 time Pimentinha released on the right, does not dominate and gives in laterally.

14

1 time Par charges a free-kick on the left and Edu heads off the first post.

13

1 time Daniel Jnior gets up at the entrance of the area, Rafael Silva doesn’t arrive and the defense makes the cut.

12

1 time Rafael Vila throws too hard for the big area and the ball is lost by the back line.

11

1 time Pimentinha pulls a counterattack from the right, enters the area, curls up with a tag and misses the round.

10

1 time Shirt 42 recovers without needing care.

9

1 time Geovane Jesus suffers a hard foul on the right and is in pain.

8

1 time Daniel Jnior invades the area from the right, faces the mark, but misses the ball.

7

1 time Rafael Silva tries an individual and unarmed bid in the middle.

6

1 time Rafael Vila doesn’t reach the front pass on the left.

5

1 time Lo Tocantins caught offside on the right.

4

1 time Rafael Silva stopped with a foul near midfield.

3

1 time Lucas Oliveira throws too hard on the right for Geovane Jesus.

two

1 time It was Edu’s 7th goal in Serie B, his 18th in the season.

1

1 time CRUISE GOOOOOOLLL!!! EDU!!! Geovane Jesus crosses from the right in the area, Daniel Jnior kicks and Matheus Incio palms. On the rebound, Bruno Rodrigues fixes in the middle and shirt 99 pushes into the nets!

0

1 time EAT THE! Ball rolling for Sampaio Run and Cruise!

0

1 time Almost everything ready for the start of the game.

0

1 time Athletes profiled for the performance of the national anthem of Brazil.

0

1 time Players from both teams enter the Castle lawn.

0

1 time In the 1st round, Cruzeiro beat Sampaio Corra by 2×0 in Mineiro. Edu and Rafael Silva scored the goals.

0

1 time Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP) commands VAR. Helton Nunes (SC) the assistant and Silvio Eduardo Silva E Silva (MA) the observer.

0

1 time Edina Alves Batista (SP) the referee of the match. Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP) are the assistants.

0

1 time Matheus Polentine, Pedro, Lucas Hiplito, Eloir, Lucas Arajo, Maurcio, Renatinho, Warley, Nadson, Rafael Costa, Wesley and Catatau are the reserves.

0

1 time Sampaio Corra goes to the field with Matheus Incio; Mateusinho, Paulo Srgio, Allan Godi and Par; Andr Luiz, Ferreira and Rafael Vila; Lo Tocantins, Pimentinha and Gabriel Poveda.

0

1 time Bolivia Querida occupies 10th place with 34 points.

0

1 time On the bench are Gabriel Mesquita, Wesley Gasolina, Bidu, Willian Oliveira, Pedro Castro, Pablo Siles, Leo Pais, Lincoln, Henrique Luvannor, Jaj and Rodolfo.

0

1 time Cruzeiro is scheduled with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane Jesus, Neto Moura, Filipe Machado, Daniel Jnior; Bruno Rodrigues, Rafael Silva and Edu.

0

1 time Joo Paulo and Waguininho are recovering from injuries and are embezzled.

0

1 time Undefeated for 9 rounds, Raposa leads Serie B with 57 points, 10 ahead of Bahia.

0

1 time The good weather in the capital of Maranho. Thermometers read 28C at this point.

0

1 time The game will be held at the Castle in So Lus.