Samsung Neo QLED 98-inch is the first model with up to 5,000 nits brightness

Last Friday (26), Samsung presented its newest 98-inch TV in South Korea. Although it is not the company’s first model of this size, it offers several new features and improvements, especially in terms of image such as brightness, contrast and general quality.

The KQ98QNB100 arrives with the Neo QLED panel and features Mini-LED technology that makes images as realistic as possible, with high fidelity in its black and contrast levels, maximum brightness of 5,000 nits and with the help of HDR10 and HDR10+ technologies.

4K support on the new Samsung Neo QLED 98 inches

Compared to last year’s model, it comes with differentials such as support for images with a resolution of up to 4K, in addition to image improvement and also an advanced audio setup, with more quality.

Brightness can be adjusted in 16,384 steps, thanks to the 14-bit panel and the Neo Quantum+ processor. This processor that has artificial intelligence is still capable of upscaling to 4K, making content that doesn’t have that resolution natively get as close to it as possible.

One of its highlights is the audio, with 6.4.4 channels that can reach up to 120W RMS of power. Its system offers 14 speakers, 6 of which are located at the front, 4 at the top and 4 woofers. Neo QLED also comes with support for Object Sound Tracking+ and Q-Symphony, which makes a complete and smarter integration with Samsung’s own soundbars.

The user can watch up to 4 video streams simultaneously, and, to top it off, it is still 35% thinner than the previous generation, with metal construction and only 19.9mm thick.

It runs the Tizen OS operating system and comes with access to several audio and video streaming services. In addition, it already comes with Bixby, Alexa, Samsung Health, Samsung TV Plus and SmartThings.

price and availability

The new KQ98QNB100 will be released in Europe as the QE98QN100B and will be released in the United States under the name QN98QN100B in the coming months. In South Korea, the estimated value is 45,000,000 KRW. When converted, this value reaches about R$ 170 thousand in direct conversion.

