Samsung will draw six smartphones; learn how to participate

While 5G is not popularized in the Brazilian market, smartphones compatible with the new technology continue with high prices and only a select group of consumers will be able to access the network. If you are interested in a device with 5G access, but are not in the financial position to buy one, Samsung will be raffling off six phones from its portfolio, including two units of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In all, the South Korean manufacturer will give away six units to those who join the promotion, with two Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones, two Galaxy A73 5G and two Galaxy S20 FE 5G. All three models come equipped with a Qualcomm processor. The offer is part of the Samsung Members Community.

Among those drawn, the highlight goes to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is the most advanced model in the Galaxy S22 line and draws attention for its 6.8-inch screen with S Pen support, as well as a 108-megapixel quad camera and up to 512 GB. of storage.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 865 and serves as an alternative device for consumers who want high-end specs at a more affordable price. Its design comes with a triple 12 megapixel camera and a 4,500 mAh battery.

With Snapdragon 778G 5G, the Galaxy A73 5G is one of the bulkiest phones among Samsung’s mid-rangers, comes with a 108-megapixel quad camera and a 5,000mAh battery. In addition, it is the model in which the manufacturer has promised four years of Android updates.

Find out how to participate in the draw?

To participate, you must have access to the Samsung Member app, which can be downloaded from the app store on the Google Store. After accessing the promotion banner in the benefits area, check the rules, download the coupon and click on the “I want to participate” button.

Afterwards, the user will be directed to the promotion website where they must agree with the regulations and then fill in the mandatory information in the registration fields and the unique and individual access code provided on the platform (the one that was redeemed by clicking on the banner). Ready! The person is already participating in the draw with a lucky number.

In addition, according to the promotion app, the user can increase the chances of winning by following one or more Snapdragon social networks, where they will receive a lucky number for each connected network.

The action is a partnership between Samsung and Qualcomm, the company responsible for Snapdragon, processor of different Galaxy models. The draw will take place on October 1st through the federal lottery and interested parties have until September 28th to participate in the offer.

O My Operator tested the platform to participate in the promotion and emphasizes that it is not necessary to make any type of payment or registration of bank or credit card details. The entire process is completely free.