Samsung will give away Galaxy S22 Ultra and more phones in a draw; see how to compete – Tecnoblog

THE Samsung will give away six cell phones with Qualcomm processors. Among them are two units of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which stands out for its advanced datasheet with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and S Pen support. The promotion also has two Galaxy A73 5G it’s two Galaxy S20 FE 5G to bid participants.

Samsung will give away two Galaxy S22 Ultra units (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

The offer is part of the Samsung Members Community. In all, Samsung made available six units of the three models to be raffled among users who join the promotion. And there is something in common in the trio: the presence of a Qualcomm processor.

The main highlight is Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone is the most advanced model of the Galaxy S22 line and stands out for its 6.8-inch screen with S Pen support. The smartphone still has a quad camera of 108 megapixels and up to 512 GB of storage.

O Galaxy S20 FE 5G arrived in Brazil about two years after its global launch. With the Snapdragon 865, the phone is an alternative for those who want a model with high-end specs but don’t want to spend a lot. The phone still has a triple camera of 12 megapixels and a battery of 4,500 mAh.

Finally, the Galaxy A73 5G it is the most full-bodied among the brand’s intermediate cell phones. In addition to the 108-megapixel quad camera, its interior includes components such as the Snapdragon 778G 5G and a 5,000 mAh battery. Samsung still promised four years of Android updates.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has an advanced technical sheet and a more affordable price (Image: Paulo Higa/Tecnoblog)

How to participate in the draw?

The draw will draw two units of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, two of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G and two of the Galaxy A73 5G. To participate, you must have access to the Samsung Members app. To do this, just download it from the Google Play Store on your Android phone.

Then, you need to perform the following steps, according to Samsung:

Read the regulation; Go on benefits; Press the promotion banner; Download the coupon; Access the contest page; Enter the requested information and complete the registration.

Interested parties have until September 28, 2022 to participate in the offer. The draw will be held on October 1st by the Federal Lottery. It is worth remembering that, according to the regulation, “each Participant (individual, holder of a CPF) will be entitled to 1 (one) prize, in the draw/counting”.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G has a quad camera (Image: Handout/Samsung)

Galaxy S22 Ultra, S20 FE and A73 5G – datasheet