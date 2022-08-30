Samsung will give away six smartphones; check out the steps to apply

Samsung will give away six smartphones in Brazil. The announcement was made by the company last Wednesday, 25th. Those interested in participating in the draw have until September 29th to guarantee the entries, however the very lucky winners will only be announced in October.

According to the company, the models drawn will be two Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, two Galaxy A73 5G and two Galaxy S20 FE 5G. To ensure participation in promotion company, the citizen must be enrolled in the Samsung Members community through a pre-installed application.

To guarantee the security of the offer, the drawing will be carried out by the Federal Revenue Service, which will also be responsible for disclosing the six lucky ones. The idea of ​​giving away six smartphones is the result of a partnership between the Samsung Members and Snapdragon Insiders communities.

Therefore, those interested in participating should necessarily have a Samsung branded device, as this is the only way to guarantee access to Samsung Members.

If this is your case, follow the steps below to guarantee your participation in the draw:

Download the Samsung Members app from the Galaxy Store or Google Play;

Click on ‘Benefits’;

Find the promotion banner;

Download the single participation coupon;

Enter the contest link in the Snapdragon Insiders community;

Provide your email, CPF and Samsung Member code;

Read and agree to the promotion regulations;

Provide personal information such as address and telephone number.

To become a Samsung Members you need to create an account, select the product you want and register to access the benefits. are advantages exclusive, such as discounts, workshops and giveaways. In addition to the possibility of exploring different contents and relying on the help of experts through quick support.

In other words, it works like a subscriber club for the company’s customers, as it offers news about important updates and support in case of problems. There, in the application, all the relevant content about the brand’s products is concentrated.