São Paulo squad: Gabriel Neves can return against Atlético-GO | Sao Paulo

The midfielder Gabriel Neves should return to the São Paulo team in the game against Atlético-GO, for the Copa Sudamericana semifinal, on Thursday, in Goiânia.

The player participated normally in training this Tuesday. The tendency is for it to be related to the one-way match at Serra Dourada.

Gabriel had an ankle injury and was absent against Flamengo, in the Copa do Brasil, and Fortaleza, in the Brazilian.

Miranda, who also suffered an ankle injury, did activities supervised by physical therapists – it is unlikely that he will be able to perform.

Without Miranda, Ferraresi should be kept in the defense alongside Léo and Diego Costa. The Venezuelan was registered in the Sudamericana, as well as the Argentine striker Bustos, and will be able to go to the field in Goiânia.

This Tuesday, after a break on Monday, the squad did technical work in possession of the ball, movement, exchange of passes and marking.

Afterwards, coach Rogério Ceni commanded a team for tactical adjustments – but without the players who played for most of the game against Fortaleza.

A likely lineup for Thursday’s game has Jandrei, Diego Costa, Ferraresi and Léo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves (Pablo Maia), Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri.

São Paulo trains more on Wednesday morning and, in the afternoon, travels to Goiânia.

