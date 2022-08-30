Scientists discover possible new cancer treatment

Researchers at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden have identified a mechanism capable of controlling the growth of tumors in animal cells. The study, carried out in mice, was published last Monday (29/8) in the scientific journal Nature Communications and represents an advance in the treatment of cancer.

Scientists discovered that the HnRNPK protein It works in favor of the growth of tumors in the body. It binds to messenger RNA encoded by two genes that are associated with tumor development, and prevents a double-stranded RNA from forming. This movement keeps the two genes separate, and favors the development of cancer.

“Keeping the RNA of these two genes separate promotes the growth of tumors that depend on growth factors. Without the HnRNPK protein, the properties that promote tumor growth are neutralized”, explains professor of medical genetics Chandrasekhar Kanduri, one of the research leaders, in an interview with EurekAlert.

According to the scientists, drugs created in the future could be able to block the effects of HnRNPK. Thus, they would prevent the development of the tumor and bring fewer side effects to the patient compared to the treatments used today.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), cancer is one of the main public health problems in the world and is one of the four main causes of death before age 70 in several countries. As it is an increasingly common problem, the sooner it is identified, the greater the chances of recovery.boonchai wedmakawand ****Photo-lady-sitting-with-hands-on-belly.jpg Therefore, it is important to be aware of the signals that the body gives. Although some tumors have no symptoms, cancer often causes changes in the body. Know some signs that can appear in the presence of the diseasePhynart Studio/Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 ****Photo-woman-on-a-scale.jpg Weight loss for no apparent reason can be one of the main symptoms of various types of cancer, such as: stomach, lung, pancreas, etc.Flashpop/Getty Images ****Picture-person-with-hand-on-breast-2.jpg Persistent changes in skin texture, for no apparent reason, can also be a warning, especially if they are bumps and lumps in the breast, neck, groin, testicles, armpit, and stomach.FG Trade / Getty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ****Photo-man-with-cough.jpg Persistent cough, despite being a common symptom of many diseases, should be investigated if it continues for more than four weeks. If it is accompanied by shortness of breath and blood, for example, it can be an indication of lung cancer.South_agency/ Getty Images ****Picture-paint-being-investigated.jpg Another characteristic sign of the existence of a cancer is the change in the appearance of moles. Changes in size, color, and shape should also be investigated, especially if they flake, bleed, or have retained fluid.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images Metrópoles 3 partner advertising ****Picture-person-with-pain.jpg The presence of blood in the stool or urine can be a sign of kidney, bladder or bowel cancer. In addition, pain and difficulties when urinating should also be investigated.RealPeopleGroup/ Getty Images ****Picture-person-with-hand-on-breast.jpg Pain for no apparent reason and lasting more than four weeks, frequently or intermittently, can be a sign of cancer. That’s because some tumors can press on bones, nerves, and other organs, causing discomfort. ljubaphoto/ Getty Images Metrópoles 4 partner advertising *****Photo-man-with-hand-of-belly.jpg Severe, recurring heartburn that presents with pain and that apparently does not go away can indicate various types of diseases, such as throat or stomach cancer. In addition, difficulty and pain when swallowing should also be investigated, as they may be a sign of esophageal cancer.DjelicS/ Getty Images 0

cancer treatment

According to the Ministry of Health, the treatment for cancer varies according to the region of the tumor and the patient. In most cases, the traditional approach is a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy.

Early diagnosis is important to define which method should be used.

