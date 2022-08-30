second episode outperforms premiere rating Rolling Stone

The new production inspired by the book ‘Fire & Blood’ by George RR Martin broke its own record

One of the most anticipated series of the year, House of the Dragon (2022), broke its own record after the airing of the second episode last Sunday, 28. The prelude to game of Thrones(2011) marks the return of the stories of George RR Martin the television.

As determined by Screen Rantthe series had 10 million views on the pilot episode, while the second episode had a 2% increase compared to the first, having 10.2 million views on the night of airing.

It is worth remembering that, from the series premiere until episode two, it was estimated that House of the Dragon has around 25 million viewers in the United States alone.

More about house of dragon (2022)

The new production inspired by the book ‘Fire&Blood’ in George RR Martin will tell the story of the reign of House Targaryens, the civil war for the succession to the Iron Throne, and the story of conquering lands in Westeros, better known as the Dance of the Dragonsexactly 172 years before the events between Jon Snow (Harrington Kit) and Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

the half brothers Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) fight for the ascension to the throne after the king’s death Viserys I (Paddy Considine). Rhaenira is the eldest daughter, while aegon is the son of a second marriage, which ends up generating a growing tension between two clans Targaryen about who has the true right to the throne.

The first two episodes of house of dragon are already available in the catalog HBO Maxand the other episodes will be released on Sundays.