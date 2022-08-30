Security cameras capture act of vandalism in Lake Palotina

Thinking about the well-being of the people of Pallotine, the municipal administration recently installed in the region of the municipal lake, two dispensers, which are equipment that provide hot and cold drinking water for consumption at any time of the day or night. The equipment also offers a pet location that provides cold water for dogs and cats.



A sad and regrettable fact was recorded by the security cameras installed in that region, where people tried to destroy the equipment and were then caught by the security cameras.

The city hall team has already identified the vandals and the municipality’s legal advice has already been called to take the appropriate measures.

According to the Penal Code, vandalism is a crime (damage to public property), provided for in article 163 of the Penal Code – “Destroying, rendering useless or deteriorating someone else’s property”. The offender is subject to imprisonment and a fine for damage to public property. The penalty varies from six to three years of detention, in addition to the aggravating ones.

We ask for everyone’s understanding and if you see new acts of vandalism, report it immediately to the Military Police, by calling 190.

