see what changes » iPhone Blog

iOS 16 doesn’t bring major visual changes to the Safaribut rather some new features to increase collaboration, convenience and security for the user.

This article covers all the new features of Safari in ‌iOS 16‌ and iPadOS 16.

Shared Tab Groups

Tab groups were introduced to Safari in iOS 15 last year.

It will now be possible to share your tab groups with others, through a link or message. They can add their own browser tabs, contributing to their research project.

But how can you benefit from it?

For example, let’s say you are planning a vacation with someone else. You can share a group of tabs with sites for possible accommodations, tours and travel information. Both can add new tabs with more information to the group.

Another example: colleagues who are doing school work can share a group of tabs to exchange internet research on the subject of study.

Just like normal tab groups, the shared version is also synced to the different Apple devices you own that have already been updated to iOS 16.

pin tab

In a group of tabs, you can pin the ones you think you will use most often.

Tab Group Home Pages

Each tab group has its own separate home page in ‌iOS 16‌, so you can have different bookmarks, frequently visited sites, and other options unique to each tab group.

Accessing the home page can be done by going to the tabs screen and pressing the “+” to open an empty page.

If you scroll down, you can tap “Edit” to customize your tab group’s main page.

Extensions Sync

If you’ve downloaded an extension on another device, you can see it in Safari preferences on your ‌iPhone‌ thanks to Extensions Sync, a new feature in ‌iOS 16‌.

Once installed, the extension will sync across devices, so you only need to activate it once.

Website settings sync

Website settings like page zoom, automatic Reader preview and other tweaks will now sync across devices so you only need to set your preferences once.

If you don’t want to share website settings across devices, you can turn it off in the Safari section of the Settings app.

Strong password editing

It has long been possible to let Safari suggest a strong password when creating an account on a website, syncing directly to iCloud.

However, some sites have specific requirements, such as a certain number of symbols or capital letters, which automatically created strong passwords do not always meet.

‌iOS 16‌ has an option to edit strong passwords so you can adjust them to any site requirements.

Crop the background of an image

A feature brought by iOS 16 will also work on website images in Safari.

You can crop the background of an image by touching it for 2 seconds and dragging (or copying).

You can know the details of this function in this other article:

To see what else is different about the new system, check out the list of what’s new in iOS 16.