Serena shines before stars in New York and postpones goodbye at US Open – 29/08/2022

When he announced that he would play his last US open in 2022, Serena Williams began a frantic search for tickets to this Monday’s evening session at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Celebrities of all kinds showed up. Spike Lee took to the court for the draw ceremony before the game. Bill Clinton was shown by the TV broadcast alongside former TV presenter Dr. Ruth. Mike Tyson, Anna Wintour and Gladys Knight appeared on the big screen, among many other celebrities. On court, Serena shone. Metaphorically and literally. Wearing a crystal-studded dress and a pair of sneakers with 400 diamonds, the veteran postponed her goodbye with a performance good enough to surpass the Montenegrin. Danka Kovinicnumber 80 in the world, for 6/3 and 6/3.

With the triumph, the 40-year-old veteran became only the fourth player in the Open Era of tennis (from 1968) to win games as a teenager and in the following decades, after turning 20, 30 and 40 years old. Serena also maintained her impeccable early-round record at the US Open. In 21 games, she now has 21 wins.

Serena’s opponent in the second round will be the current world number 2, Anett Kontaveit. The Estonian debuted with a devastating victory this Monday, applying 6/3 and 6/0 over the Romanian Jaqueline Cristian. It will be the first time that Williams and Kontaveit will face each other on the world circuit.

How did it happen

Serena took to the court in a dress she designed herself, inspired by figure skating and made of six layers that signify her six US Open singles titles. The shoe had the Nike logo in diamonds. The tournament’s official announcer introduced his compatriot simply as “the greatest of all time” (see below).

When the duel started, the first points were worrying. Serena made an unforced error, two more double faults and found herself facing two break points in the opening game. The scare, however, was short-lived. The veteran won a rally, made two aces and confirmed her service. Better than the Montenegrin from the back of the court, she managed a break and soon opened 2/0.

It didn’t take long for it to become evident that the duel would not be as easy as those moments suggested. With two more double faults, Serena missed the service in the third game and saw Kovinic draw at 2/2. In the fifth game, with another double fault and a couple of unforced errors, the veteran was broken again. The “visitor”, however, squandered the advantage by making two double faults in a row and leaving the score at 3/3.

Serena took advantage of the moment and, with a good serve game, opened 4/3 and had more errors from Kovinic to open 5/3. Serving for the set, the American had problems and had to face four break points, but she saved herself from everyone and fired two straight aces to close the partial at 6/3.

It wasn’t a superb performance, comparable to the best days of a tennis player who won 23 slam titles in singles, but it wouldn’t be fair to expect something on this level. Age and lack of competition rhythm weighed heavily. Still, Serena, between ups and downs, landed killer blows now and then and didn’t leave Kovinic at ease at any time. Any mistake was costly, and it was one of them – an unforced right out – that gave the home tennis player the first break of the second set. Serena opened 3/2, confirmed the serve to make 4/2 and, after that, confirmed her serve without any problems until achieving the victory and lengthening her last stint in the New York tournament.

On-court celebration after the game

After the match point, the US Open organization held a ceremony to honor Serena Williams, with a speech by Billie Jean King, a message recorded by Oprah Winfrey, a video of clips from the tennis player’s career (see below) and a brief interview with the champion of 23 slams in singles.

“It was a very difficult decision because when you love something so much, it’s always hard to walk away, and that was my case. It took me a while to decide what to do, but I thought, ‘I think now is the time, I have a family chapters in life’. I call it evolution [em vez de aposentadoria].”

The ceremony ended with Serena surprised by a mosaic formed in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The white and blue signs held up by the audience formed the phrase “We love Serena”.

