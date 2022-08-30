Shazam! 2 | Wonder Woman’s Involvement Will Be Significant, Insiders Say

It looks like Gal Gadot will really be in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, as famous Hollywood insiders point out.

First, Devin Faraciof birth. movies. deathsaid to the Marvelvision Podcast (Via The Direct) that she is in the film, and that she will have a “significant” in it, getting to participate in at least an entire action sequence.

“Following the scoop we had in the last episode about Wonder Woman appearing in Shazam! 2, last week we didn’t know what kind of role she would play, now I can say that she has a significant role in the film, including at least one action scene.” – Said faraci.

Now, reacting to this comment, KC Walsh attested that yes, the Wonder Woman in Gal Gadot will be in Shazam! twoand she won’t be making a simple cameo.

READ TOO

“I feel like I said that months ago, anyway, yes, Wonder Woman is theirs and it won’t just appear in a cameo” – Said Walsh.

It is worth remembering that the Wonder Woman appeared in the trailer for Shazam! Gods Fury displayed during CinemaConhowever she was seen faceless and in a dream.

Having been postponed from December 29th of this year to March 17th, 2023, Shazam! Gods Fury will have David F. Sandberg in the direction.

Zachary Levi (American Underdog – The Kurt Warner Story) will return to the lead role, while the main new additions to the cast are Helen Mirren (RED: Retired and Dangerous), Lucy Liu (The Panthers) and Rachel Zegler (Amor, Sublime Amor), who will play the villains known as the Daughters of Atlas.

There are no official plot details for the film for now, it is only known that the family Shazam It will be the highlight of the plot from the beginning.