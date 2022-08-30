Starbucks comments on controversy involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, understand!

The soap opera continues… While several companies take a wave on the subject, coffee chain comments on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Come and see!

the great novel of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp still bears good fruit, and apparently, we weren’t the only ones who followed every step of the ex-couple’s legal fight. Some companies are being accused of taking advantage of the hype of the situation, trying to make their brands viral content based on the subject. The website insider contacted some of the companies that joked about the topic, and received responses from only four.

🧵 A thread on companies and brands who participated in the global humiliation of Amber Heard and profited from the Depp v. hear trial. pic.twitter.com/vn53RQu8Mv — lilian (@liliandaisies) August 15, 2022

One of them was from the famous coffee chain, Starbucks. A unit of the cafeteria, went viral on TikTok after a video showing two drive-thru tip jars was shared. In one of the containers, those in favor of Depp could put their values, while the other was intended for fans and fans of Amber. Yes, it happened!

+ Unlucky? Amber Heard would have been ignored by famous friends!

The action was considered disrespectful by many, as the actor’s pot was decorated with stars and hearts, showing support for the star, and the actress’s had a sullen face next to a poop, a reference to the accusations that Amber would have put feces in her. Depp’s bed, something she herself later admitted.

Regarding the viral video, one of the Starbucks representatives responded to the site’s question, stating that he shared feedback with several teams responsible for its review, and TikTok, posted by a customer, was taken down, something that may indicate how much company took the disagreement seriously.

While the process lasted long and consecutive years, the final decision determined Amber Heard guilty of all three counts of Johnny Depp, and was ordered to pay him more than $10 million. Despite the supposed end point in justice, the case still gives something to talk about.

HFTV ON SOCIAL NETWORKS 👇

YOUTUBE | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

FACEBOOK | SPOTIFY | TIKTOK