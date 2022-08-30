Study shows score that Bahia needs for access



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

The 27th round of Serie B has already started this past Monday (29) and Bahia will enter the field on Wednesday (31). With only 12 games to go, the score needed to gain access raises doubts among fans.

Every year, mathematics is usually part of the Brazilian football news from the second round of national competitions. This year is no different.

Specialists indicate that Bahia already has more than 94% of chances of access after the results of the 26th round.

Currently with 47 points – nine ahead of fifth place –, what is the score that Bahia needs to reach until the end of the championship to gain access? We went to consult UFMG studies to bring the answer from a mathematical point of view.

Score for access in 2022: Bahia needs 5 more triumphs

In the current scenario of Serie B, studies indicate that teams that reach 59 points will have a more than 87% chance of playing in the first division in 2023.

For a higher probability, however, calculations indicate that the odds are greater than 95% for teams that reach 60 points.

To have more than 99.5% chances, it is necessary to score 62 points in Serie B.

That is, Bahia needs five more triumphs, adding 15 more points – in the remaining 12 games –, to seal their classification without suffering.

There is also the possibility, even high, of a team moving up a division with the lowest score in history – below 59 points.

Check out the access probabilities by score, from lowest to highest: