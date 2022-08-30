Supposedly leaked “iPhone 14 Pro” box and more details

From now until September 7th, when Apple’s next event will take place, rumors regarding possible new products from the company should bubble up.

In this sense, here we are with some more speculations involving the “iPhones 14” it’s the “Apple Watch Series 8” — from details to an alleged box were revealed.

New iPhones

O leaker ShrimpAppleProwhich echoes leaks posted on Chinese social networks, shared a photo of an alleged box from the “iPhone 14 Pro”. In the photo, in addition to the registration of the box itself and the seal that protects it, we can also see details of the expected new front cutout of the devices, which is subtly distinguished from what has been widely publicized.

iPhone 14 Pro seal.

According to them, this is the display design (😂)

All with 6GB of ram, the iPhone Pro has a white case. m.weibo.cn/status/4808126…

As you can see, the photo shows the hole punch filled in, and not with a separate pill-shaped clipping — as several other records have shown. Apparently, this is taken in a comical way by the leakerwhich indicates that we should receive the information with a certain level of doubt.

He himself stated that the “iPhones 14 Pro” should follow the format already dealt with by rumors previously, as in the tweet below.

I don’t think the full pill of the iPhone 14 Pro is happening. All the leaks rumors points towards the pill+hole design. We even have a real life image of the glass panel. The long pill from what I can recall, were an option with the pill+hole for Apple to choose from. pic.twitter.com/WUPvGi3D04 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 30, 2022

ShrimpApplePro also took the opportunity to reveal other details, such as that all iPhones will have 6GB of RAM an increase in the cheaper ones, which was also brought by the MacRumors.

And the rumors don’t stop there. As reflected in the MacRumorsthe user yeux1122from the South Korean social network Naver, revealed, in two publications [1, 2]other interesting details about the new iPhones.

Contrary to previous rumors, it seems that we will have to say goodbye to the blue color in the more advanced models of the line. according to leakerthe “iPhones 14 Pro” should come in the colors graphite, silver, golden, purple and green. As purple gains further confirmation, a possibility arises that blue will be abandoned in favor of green.

In the cheaper models, we should not see so many new features. according to leakerthe colors will remain almost the same: midnight, stellar, blue, red, purple and green. The exception would be the pink, which would not appear on the “iPhones 14” and “14 Max”.

In addition, the speculated titanium model of the more expensive models will also not happen. Another interesting novelty are supposed magnets from the MagSafe stronger batteries, as well as a new “exclusive battery accessory”, which could be a new MagSafe Battery.

In terms of processing, it was said by the leaker that the “A16” processor should have better temperature management, as well as performance increments. The rumor goes further and says that Apple would adopt a new way to reduce the heat on iPhones.

It was also confirmed once again that the cheapest iPhones in the lineup should keep the A15 Bionic chip. In addition, we should continue to see storage options starting at 128GB on all devices and going up to 1TB on the most advanced, contrary to rumors that speculated a 2TB option.

New Apple Watch

ShrimpApplePro also posted a thread on Twitter, in which he gave some details about the “Apple Watch Series 8”. According to him, the sizes will continue to be of 41mm and 45mm, as already ventilated by him earlier. In addition, the sealing of the case — including that of the iPhone — would be stronger, leaving marks after opening.

evening gamers

Heres an titbits, more details about the standard Series 8:

• Yes they are still 41-55mm confirmed If anyone still wondering.

• The red of (PRODUCT) RED is a new shade of red.

• the seal box’s design is still the same, except they added more glue underneath pic.twitter.com/0bqM4ze6AR — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 30, 2022

Unlike the issues that resulted in delays in the production and delivery of the Apple Watch Series 7, the leaker stated that Apple should not face these challenges. In this way, the stock of the new model would not be as limited as that of the previous model and the process of starting sales would be smoother.

He also spoke in a new shade of red from the (PRODUCT)RED model. According to MacRumorsthe new generation of Apple’s smart watch may lose some color options, being only offered in midnight, stellar, silver and redlosing green and blue.

Finally, the leaker — in a kind of “ethics of crime” — he decided to keep details about the supposedly more advanced version of the Apple Watch, which should have a larger and more robust case. According to him, the new product will be reserved for the classic moment “One more thing…”.

That’s what we’ll see next week! 😉