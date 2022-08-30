Taylor Lautner Reveals He Wants To Play His ‘Twilight’ Character Again – Monet

+



Author Taylor Lautner in a scene from the Twilight saga (Photo: Reproduction)

Taylor Lautner admitted, in a recent interview, that he would be willing to play the werewolf again in the ‘Twilight’ saga.

The last time the actor played Jacob Black was in 2008 in the last film of the successful franchise, ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2’. His character was the lycanthrope who fought the vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) for the love of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart).

During an interview with the American website E! News, Lautner was asked if he would accept to play his most famous role. “He’s easy to love, so I would never say no to that proposal. Because he’s Jacob Black. He’s a lovely guy.”

Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart in a publicity photo for Twilight: New Moon (Photo: Publicity)

The actor added that he imagines that 10 years after the end of the last film, Jacob could be living his ‘happily ever after with Renesmee’, Bella and Edward’s daughter. A plot that many fans find bizarre and would not appreciate much.

Despite wanting to live the character again, there is one element that Taylor would like to leave behind in the composition: the extremely toned body.

“I think it was great for the role, but I would rather just be fit and healthy, you know? Definitely not with the body of Jacob Black.”, she stated.

Taylor Lautner (Photo: Reproduction Instagram)

Check out the trailer for the latest movie in the ‘Twilight’ saga.