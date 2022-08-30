Tencent and Logitech Prepare Steam Deck Rival; see images

O portable console announced by the manufacturers Logitech and Tencent in early August of this year, the first images were published on the network — the product has a design reminiscent of the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch. The leak specialist Evan BlassO @evleakswas responsible for posting the photos — which were quickly removed from his Twitter profile at the behest of one of the brands.

The images show a device with a large screen, a classic button scheme (X, Y, A and B, plus the triggers at the top) and two analog sticks, plus a traditional d-pad. It is also possible to identify the power button and a “G” icon that refers to the Logitech symbol, but whose function is still unknown.

The device seen from the front.Source: GSM Arena

The highlight, however, is in the content displayed on the display. In the photos, you can see that the device originally runs Android or a customized version of Google’s mobile operating system. This means that all apps and games from Google Play Store should run normally on the device.

Another angle of the handheld console.Source: GSM Arena

In addition, you can see icons of what can be the game streaming apps in the cloud, which is the highlight of the device. The services include Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now and Steam. The Steam Deck, from Valve itself, must be one of the great competitors of the model in the market.

Launch

Logitech G, the gaming division of Logitech, has even created a website for the device — which until now is just called Logitech G Gaming Handhelda name that may be provisional.

However, the page only has a space for you to register your e-mail and receive news as soon as they are released. There is no word on when the brands involved will provide more information, including leaked photos, a release date, technical specifications or price.