The amazing profession of ‘acrobats of the sky’, in vogue since the end of the First World War | World

More than a century ago, men and women became accustomed to walking on the wings of aircraft in midair. After a series of accidents, these “acrobats on wings” are now highly regulated, but the dangerous practice still has a following and many fans.

Hundreds of meters above the ground, a biplane glides peacefully under a sea of ​​clouds. The black and white images are familiar to everyone, seen hundreds of times in historical documentaries. Suddenly, one hand emerges from the cockpit, then a second, followed by a full body. A figure proudly rises from its seat, before climbing onto the upper wing of the aircraft, and sitting down, legs in the wind.

Very little developed before 1914, aviation took off during World War I, with increasingly sophisticated machines. After the war, the thousands of US military aircraft produced for the war effort were sold to individuals for a pittance. This was just enough to inspire its many owners, both amateurs and non-enthusiasts, to create shows: the “flying circus” took off while business.

At the beginning of the phenomenon, which developed in the United States and England, the tricks performed by the pilots were not necessarily spectacular. It was mostly the planes that drew the crowds and one loop was enough to get a standing ovation. “Barnstorming”, the term used to describe these aerial parades, took a new turn with Charles Lindbergh.

Born in the early 20th century and passionate about aviation, this American was the first to leave the cockpit in midair to wave to the crowd from above a wing. The “walk on wings” was born as a spectacle.

The phenomenon spread, cautiously. It was Ormer Locklear, a former World War I pilot, who decided to take it a step further. During his military flights, he had been forced to repair his engine many times in positions far more dangerous than those performed during parades.

He then launched his own company of sky acrobats. With no lifelines, and no parachute, he went from one wing of an airplane to another. “Of course, the speed of planes was slower than it is today. But you still had to be fast enough not to lose your balance,” explains Stéphanie Pansier-Larrique, 33, a former air acrobat.

Called in by Hollywood, Ormer Locklear was the acrobat actor in The Great Air Robbery in 1919. He died a year later in a plane crash while filming The Skywayman. The actor was supposed to simulate a plane crash in the middle of the night, but he got dizzy from the ill-adjusted spotlights and fell for real. The accident was kept in the film’s editing process.

Women, whose size favors walking on the wings of aircraft, have been very present since the beginning of the phenomenon. One of the most famous was Gladys Ingle, an American whose exploits remain unique to this day. Her compatriot Lilian Boyer would not be surpassed, with more than 352 shows in eight years, before the first federal restrictions in 1929, in an attempt to limit a phenomenon that had already claimed many lives.

See the performance of the sky acrobats in 2015, in Dubai:

“I would never have done it at the time. I like the sensations, but I’m not a kamikaze either! I remember seeing a photo of acrobats from the air playing tennis on an airplane wing,” says Stéphanie Pansier-Larrique, who worked with the British company Breitling during the winter of 2016. Since the 1920s, the legal regulation of these air shows has evolved: lift wires have become mandatory, with many attachment points on the wings.

“We have wires that screw into the canopy, which the pilot checks to make sure they’re properly secured. So, in most cases, we take off inside the plane, sitting, tethered. As the plane stabilizes in altitude, the pilot lets us know that we have about two to five minutes to unbuckle and get ready. We crouch in the front seat and, at the right moment, leave with the pilot’s instructions to be in sync with the other aeronauts. Once outside, we really have a routine, we have We have to crouch, then lift ourselves up holding the upper support that is on the top wing of the aircraft. We pull ourselves up to the upper wing, strap ourselves in and start the demonstration” — Stéphanie Pansier-Larique, a former sky acrobat, talks about the routine of a performance.

A former stewardess, it was during an aerobatics experience that this Brit tried everything on the wings of an airplane: “Once the aerobatic flight was over, the instructor came to untie us. When I came down, he was smiling from ear to ear. I said : ‘You’ll think I’m sassy, ​​but here’s my CV.’ And I was lucky: some time later, they asked me to do the season with them!”, he recalls.

Stéphanie went to the United Arab Emirates and performed with two planes: two “acrobats on wings” that mirrored each other, repeating the same gestures in the choreography. “There are almost only women who practice wing walking. The plane also needs to be modified to accommodate a weight on one wing; it is designed for lighter people,” she explains.

The feeling of real flying

If you have the sensation of sticking your hand out of the highway window at 130 km/h, multiplying that speed by two and applying what you feel throughout your body, you can feel what Stéphanie experienced, perched on the fuselage of her car. plane.

“We fly at about 150 miles per hour, approximately 250 km per hour, for high speeds, so of course we take Gs, from -2 Gs to +4.5 Gs. It can be painful,” the former acrobat recalls. “+4.5 Gs means feeling 4.5 times the gravity of the earth,” she explains.

Indeed, in this purely Anglo-Saxon tradition, the planes are still Stierman models, but the engine has been improved to go twice as fast. At this speed, the sensation of impact is multiplied. Even when wearing goggles, the face remains uncovered: “When it rains, you have to imagine that they are like needles piercing your entire body and face, which is why it’s a good idea not to do that too much. [acrobacias no ar] when it rains in England”, laughs Stéphanie.

But these few shortcomings are more than made up for by the feeling of flying loose on the wings of an airplane. “There’s a lot of adrenaline, […] the sensations of aerial acrobatics are incredible, and at a certain point, you forget that you are in a plane, you feel that you are actually flying. You have the air on your face, the force of the wind against your body… these are truly magical images.”