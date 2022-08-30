The fun way the cast celebrates deaths on the show

Whether it’s death from zombie bites or at the hands of a terrifying villain, The Walking Dead characters are never entirely safe. Interestingly, the cast and crew make these cast farewells fun behind the scenes.

While The Walking Dead is based on the comic book series of the same name, its plot and survivors have always strayed far from the original work.

That means the audience and even the cast never know what’s to come in terms of the characters’ fates.

However, just because a main character dies doesn’t mean he isn’t honored in some way by the cast and crew.

In fact, The Walking Dead’s cast has a long tradition that takes place every time a character dies onscreen and says goodbye to the zombie-filled post-apocalyptic world.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Sarah Wayne Callies, who played the now-deceased Lori Grimes on The Walking Dead, revealed a tradition from the show, which occurs whenever a character dies.

“We developed a set of ‘death dinners,’” she said. “It gives everyone a chance to prepare and say, ‘We’re going to miss you so much.’

While a death dinner might sound pretty morbid, on a show like The Walking Dead, it’s completely understandable.

Two Big Farewells on The Walking Dead

Conan O’Brien caught up with Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Rhee on the series, to discuss some of the saddest character deaths that not only brought many to tears but also led to a much bigger death dinner (via Looper).

The deaths of Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) and Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) in the season seven premiere were two that left many fans feeling The Walking Dead had gone too far.

However, after the deaths of their characters, the two actors were celebrated in a big way, with their co-stars donning costumes and performing their own version of “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys.

