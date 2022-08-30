The Ministry of Education, by Bolsonaro and his followers – By Walter Barretto Jr.

Ricardo Vélez Rodriguez, Abraham Weintraub, Carlos Alberto Decotelli, Milton Ribeiro and, until the date of publication of this article, Victor Godoy Veiga. There are already five education ministers in the Bolsonaro government, a real mess!

Fake news with the gay kit since 2010. Homophobia. Attacks on the Patron of Education Paulo Freire. Ministry equipped with the followers of Olavo de Carvalho. Minister referring to Brazilians as thieves. Inappropriate language for the job. Corruption with a kilo of gold. Bibles with a photo of the minister distributed at an event held by the Ministry of Education. Former minister convicted of denouncing, without evidence, marijuana plantations and production of synthetic drugs in laboratories at Brazilian universities. Accidental gun shot by ex-minister at Brasilia airport. President of the Republic with a premonition of a PF operation and arrest by the Federal Police of former minister and evangelical pastors with business in the Ministry of Education.

It could have been worse: Olavo de Carvalho was invited by President Jair Bolsonaro to be the Minister of Education himself and, thank God, he did not accept!

Below are phrases from our book ‘Bolsonaro and his followers: the horror in 3,560 phrases’ (Geração Editorial, 2022). The PDF of the book is available for free at the end of this article.

December 08, 2010

“With this kit, in which some films are distributed to elementary school boys and girls, homosexuality is actually encouraged. My companions, I don’t think I’m going crazy.” Deputy Jair Bolsonaro. Source: Chamber of Deputies website.

October 16, 2012

“Attention, Catholic people, evangelical people of São Paulo, people of São Paulo, do you want your child to learn lessons about homosexuality in elementary school? If you want, vote for Haddad [para prefeito]. If you want your child to learn to be gay at an early age, vote for Haddad.” Deputy Jair Bolsonaro. Source: Chamber of Deputies website.

April 30, 2018

“[O ministro da Educação] It has to be someone who arrives with a flamethrower and sets Paulo Freire on fire.” Deputy Jair Bolsonaro. Source: O Globo Época, by Rita Constantino, Valter Costa and Yuri Riras.

October 9, 2018

“Haddad was Minister of Education, he created the gay kit.” Jair Bolsonaro, presidential candidate. Source: Jovem Pan.

December 31, 2018

“One of the goals to take Brazil out of the worst positions in the world’s education rankings is to fight the Marxist garbage that has settled in educational institutions. Together with the Minister of Education and others involved, we will evolve to form citizens and no longer political activists.” President-elect Jair Bolsonaro. Source: Twitter itself.

February 18, 2019

“The Brazilian traveling is a cannibal. He steals things from hotels, he steals the plane’s lifesaving seat; he thinks he leaves the house and can carry everything.” Ricardo Vélez Rodriguez, Minister of Education. Source: See.

April 30, 2019

“Universities that, instead of looking to improve academic performance, are making a fuss, will have reduced funds.” Abraham Weintraub, Minister of Education. Source: Estadão.

November 15, 2019

“A pity, I’d rather take care of the stables, I’d be closer to your mother’s mangy, toothless mare.” Abraham Weintraub, Minister of Education, debating with a citizen on Twitter. Source: Metropolis, by Tácio Lorran.

November 22, 2019

“You have marijuana plantations, but there are not three marijuana plants, they are extensive plantations in some universities, to the point of having pesticide sprayers, because organic is good against soy, so there is no agro-industry in Brazil, but in their marijuana they they want all the technology they have at their disposal. (…) You take chemistry labs, a chemistry college was not an indoctrination center… developing synthetic drugs, methamphetamine, and the police can’t enter campuses. That’s the challenge.” Abraham Weintraub, Minister of Education. Source: GZH.

February 12, 2020

“Do you think I understand something about the Ministry of Education? I don’t understand shit. The president called me to be Minister of Education and I said that for that I would at least need to study the Ministry’s organizational chart, I’ve never seen what’s inside.” Olavo de Carvalho. Source: O Globo, by Natalia Portinari.

April 22, 2020

“I, myself, would put all these bums in jail. Starting with the Supreme Court. I came here to fight. And I fight and I screw up. I have a lot of lawsuits here at the presidency ethics committee.” Abraham Weintraub, Minister of Education. Source: UOL.

April 22, 2020

“I hate the term ‘indigenous peoples’, I hate that term. I hate. ‘Gypsy people’… There is only one people in this country. Want it, want it, don’t want it, back out. It is Brazilian people, there is only one people. It can be black, it can be white, it can be Japanese, it can be of Indian descent, but it has to be Brazilian, hey! End this business of peoples and privileges.” Abraham Weintraub, Minister of Education. Source: Federal Senate Covid-19 CPI report.

May 21, 2020

“I nominated Vélez Rodriguez [para o Ministério da Educação]. I got to know him from books he wrote 15 to 20 years ago. He went there and took a shit.” Olavo de Carvalho. Source: BBC News Brasil, by Mariana Sanches.

August 08, 2020

“I respect science and medical prescription. Many have asked me what I took during the illness. [Covid-19]. My doctors prescribed: Hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, azithromycin, zinc and vitamin D. Now, every day is better.” Milton Ribeiro, Minister of Education. Source: CNN Brasil, by Lorena Lara and Anna Satie.

September 24, 2020

“Being a teacher is almost like having a declaration that the person couldn’t do anything else.” Milton Ribeiro, Minister of Education. Source: Humanist.

September 24, 2020

“This is not a MEC problem. [internet para os alunos na pandemia da Covid-19], is a problem in Brazil. There’s no way, what are you going to do?” Milton Ribeiro, Minister of Education. Source: Estadão.

September 24, 2020

“The teenager who often chooses to walk the path of homosexuality sometimes comes from dysfunctional families.” Milton Ribeiro, Minister of Education. Source: O Globo, by Paula Ferreira, Mariana Muniz and Bruno Alfano.

April 19, 2021

“I am against deifying people, but Olavo [de Carvalho] It’s brilliant. I consider having a class with him as having a class with Santos Dumont about aircraft, or music with Heitor Villa-Lobos.” Abraham Weintraub, former Minister of Education. Source: O Tempo, by Folhapress.

April 26, 2021

“MEC’s ​​policy must and must be in line with the educational vision, the project, of the President of the Republic. He is the one I exchange ideas with when I want to make a change.” Milton Ribeiro, Minister of Education. Source: Noblat’s Twitter Blog.

April 30, 2021

“Children aged nine, ten years old cannot read. He knows everything, with respect to all the ladies here, he even knows how to put a condom on, but he doesn’t know that ‘b’ plus ‘a’ is ‘ba’.” Milton Ribeiro, Minister of Education. Source: Estadão.

August 09, 2021

“What is inclusivism? The child with a disability was placed inside a room for students without disabilities. She didn’t learn. She got in the way, in quotation marks, I speak this word very carefully, it got in the way of the learning of others because the teacher didn’t have a team, she didn’t have the knowledge to give her special attention.” Milton Ribeiro, Minister of Education. Source: O Globo, by Paula Ferreira, Mariana Muniz and Bruno Alfano.

August 17, 2021

“Mr. Senator Romário, it is very inelegant when a representative of parliament addresses (sic) (…).” Milton Ribeiro, Minister of Education, on Twitter. Source: ‘O É da Coisa’ program on Radio BandNews, with Reinaldo Azevedo, Alexandre Bentivoglio and Bob Furuya.

September 20, 2021

“I saw it written somewhere: ‘Paulo Freire is to education what João de Deus is to medicine’. Good morning everyone.” Deputy Ale Silva. Source: Twitter itself.

November 08, 2021

“The Ministry of Education informs that the schedule for the execution of the National High School Exam (Enem) 2021 is maintained and will not be affected by requests for the exoneration of Inep servers.” Milton Ribeiro, Minister of Education. Source: Twitter itself.

January 25, 2022

“It is with regret that I received the news of the death of Professor Olavo de Carvalho, to whom I am very grateful (…).” Carlos Nadalim, Secretary of Literacy at the Ministry of Education. Source: Twitter itself.

March 14, 2022

“We are not going to allow Brazilian education to go down a path of trying to teach children the wrong thing. There’s no such thing as teaching ‘you were born a man, you can be a woman’.” Milton Ribeiro, Minister of Education. Source: Folha, in the Editorial.

March 21, 2022

“It was a special request that the President of the Republic made to me on the issue of [pastor evangélico] Gilmar. Because my priority is to first serve the municipalities that need it most and, second, to serve all those who are friends of Pastor Gilmar.” Milton Ribeiro, Minister of Education. Source: Folha, by Paulo Saldaña.

March 23, 2022

“I received two pastors at the request of the president. This is very clear (…).” Milton Ribeiro, Minister of Education. Source: O Globo, by Alice Cravo and Dimitrius Dantas.

March 23, 2022

“Actually, what a more crooked media seeks to do is to connect with the President of the Republic. The president never asked me for anything, absolutely nothing. He never asked ‘receive such a supplier there’, ‘receive such a businessman there’. This I speak publicly, because my nature is not to lie.” Milton Ribeiro, Minister of Education. Source: O Globo, by Alice Cravo and Dimitrius Dantas.

March 23, 2022

“I admire President Jair Bolsonaro for keeping Education Minister Milton Ribeiro and for not caring about what the press says. Abstract: the government was not shaken, the Bolsonaristas suffered only a small scratch, but we evangelicals suffered an almost mortal blow on the eve of an election that will be very difficult.” Pastor and deputy Marco Feliciano. Source: Twitter itself.

March 24, 2022

“He asked for 1 kg of gold. These two who were trading there [no Ministério da Educação] influence peddling. He asked for 300 thousand reais. Talk with some evidence, huh? Just lip service, soon there will be 200 mayors talking about it. Milton, rare thing for me to say here: I put my whole face on fire for Milton. They are cowardly against him.” President Jair Bolsonaro. Source: Yahoo!

March 28, 2022

“God will prove that he is an honest person. I love his life. I trust him a lot.” Michelle Bolsonaro, First Lady. Source: EXTRA.

March 28, 2022

“[Eu autorizei] the production of bibles with the [minha] image and their free distribution at a religious event. However, I found out at the end of October 2021 that bibles with my image were distributed at other events. [do Ministério da Educação] without my permission.” Milton Ribeiro, Minister of Education. Source: G1 and Rede Liberal.

April 12, 2022

“Who is going to give me such an order? my boss [presidente Jair Bolsonaro]. He said: ‘you will have to deliver the FNDE [Fundo Nacional para o Desenvolvimento da Educação] for the Center’. And I said, ‘President, don’t do that’.” Abraham Weintraub, former Minister of Education. Source: CNN Brasil, by Iuri Pitta.

April 25, 2022

“Afraid to publicly expose my firearm at the counter [do check-in da empresa aérea, no aeroporto de Brasília] I tried to disarm it inside the briefcase, when the accidental shooting took place.” Milton Ribeiro, former Minister of Education, in testimony to the PF. Source: Folha, by Fabio Serapião.

June 9, 2022

“Today, the president called me… He’s got a feeling, again, that they might want to get to him through me, you know? (…) He thinks they’re going to carry out a search and seizure… at home… you know… yeah… it’s very sad. Good! It can happen, right? If there are indications, right… But there is no reason, my God.” Milton Ribeiro, former Minister of Education, in a telephone conversation with his daughter. Source: O Antagonista, by Claudio Dantas.

June 22, 2022

“There are no cases of corruption. [no meu governo].” President Jair Bolsonaro, on the arrest of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and evangelical pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura. Source: Estadão, by Julia Affonso and Davi Medeiros.

June 23, 2022

“I said back there that I would put my face on fire for him. I exaggerated, but I put my hand on fire for Milton (…).” President Jair Bolsonaro. Source: Poder360, by Emily Behnke.

