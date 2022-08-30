“The Rings of Power”, series from the universe of “The Lord of the Rings”, and more premieres of the week (29/08 to 04/09)

CineBuzz has prepared a list of the main releases in theaters, TV and streaming

The last week of August and the first week of September are packed with releases in theaters and on major streaming platforms. streaming, like Netflix, Starzplay, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and more! And as usual, so you can start choosing what you’re going to watch in the next few days, we’ve prepared a list of this week’s main premieres.

Among the main titles are the arrival of “A Place Far Away From Here” in theaters; the highly anticipated premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Amazon Prime Video; and the airing of “Elvis” in the HBO Max catalog.

MOVIE THEATER

“A Place Far Away From Here” (September 1)



Inspired by the book of delia owensthe story follows Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), an abandoned girl who had to raise herself in the North Carolina swamp. For years, “Marsh Girl” rumors have haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and intelligent Kya of your community. Attracted by two young men in town, the young woman opens up to a new and exciting world, but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately considered the prime suspect. As the case unfolds, the truth about what happened becomes increasingly nebulous, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lie in the swamp. Watch the trailer:

NETFLIX

“Untold: Corruption in Basketball” (August 30)



In the summer of 2007, a case came to light of an NBA referee being investigated for betting on his own games, which attracted media attention and sparked a crisis involving the NBA, the FBI and fans. That referee was Tim Donaghy. In addition to him, the story shakes up the lives of Philadelphia’s small-town bookies, New York’s big-time criminals and international figures in the gambling underworld. For the first time, the three conspirators talk about how they got involved and, of course, contradict each other. The documentary will feature revealing interviews with Donaghy, Tommy Martino, Jimmy “Baba” Battistain addition to the FBI agent Phil Scalafrom the lawyer of Donaghy, John Lauroof the ex-wife of Donaghy, Kim Strupp Donaghyand many others.

“I’m a Killer” – Season 3 (August 30)



The new year of the acclaimed documentary series will analyze cases of murderers sentenced to death or life imprisonment. Each episode examines one of the crimes, with intimate interviews with the men and women who committed them.

“Love in Verona” (September 1)



In the new Netflix novel, a young woman (Kat Graham) who has just gotten out of a relationship goes to Verona, Italy, and discovers that the house he booked has also been rented to someone else. Now, she’s going to have to spend the holidays with a skeptical and very attractive Brit (Tom Hopper). Watch the trailer:

“Neighbors” (September 1)



In Brazilian comedy, Walter, a very stressed guy, one day collapses. On medical advice, he abandons urban life and seeks peace in a small town, surrounded by peace and nature. However, the relaxation plans go awry because of a very excited neighbor, the Toninho da Vilawho rehearses with his samba school in the ear of the Walter. The star cast includes Leandro Hassum, Maurício Manfrini and Julia Rabello. Watch the trailer:

“The Queen of the South” – Season 5 (August 1)

Born and raised in Mexico, Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) learned to fend for herself from a young age, including financially. Smart, insightful and observant, she is always looking for the best for her life, based on her own moral conduct. So when her drug-dealing boyfriend is murdered, she leaves as a refugee for the United States, but remains determined to win in her own way – even if she has to form new alliances, unseat an influential criminal and thus take over the head of a powerful cartel. drugs.

“The Devil in Ohio” – Season 1 (September 2)

In the miniseries, Dr. Suzanne Mathisa hospital psychiatrist, decides to house a mysterious cult fugitive, but finds her life turned upside down when the girl’s arrival threatens to destroy her family.

“The Counterfeiters” (September 2)

In the police series, zoe and becca decide to build an empire just by fabricating false identities. When the venture starts to work, they discover that crime doesn’t pay.

HBO MAX

The story of the film, which received a standing ovation for 12 minutes at the Cannes Film Festival, explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The plot delves into the complex dynamics between the duo over 20 years, from the King of Rock’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and America’s loss of innocence. At the center of this journey is one of the most important and influential people in the life of Elvis, Priscilla Presleylived by Olivia DeJonge (“The Society”). The direction is Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge”).

O CineBuzz already watched the movie, and you can check out our full review clicking here! Watch the trailer:

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (September 2)

Before Frodo’s journey through Middle-earth, the Second Age was the scene of several heroic legends. The epic drama, set thousands of years before The Fellowship of the Ring, focuses on a time in history when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose and fell, while heroes were tested and hope was nearly annihilated. by the great villain of the “Lord of the Rings” universe. The series begins at a time of peace, as the cast of characters new and old must face a resurgence of evil from the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains. Kingdoms and characters will carve legacies that will live on long after they are gone. Watch the trailer:

APPLE TV+

“Life According to Ella” (September 2)

The series features the girl she, who returns to school with a new perspective on life, high expectations for what the future holds and a huge desire to ‘seize the day’ after his battle with cancer. With her best friend by her side, she’s ready to face all the fears she had before and determined not to let details like fake friends and social media status distract her.

STARZPLAY

“Animal Kingdom” – Season 5 (September 1)

In the fifth season of “Animal Kingdom”, Pope, Craig, Deran and J still deal with the repercussions of the events surrounding the death of smurfwith family members seeking revenge.

