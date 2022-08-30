“The White Lotus”: Season 2 teaser highlights Tanya

Jennifer Coolidge is the highlight of the new teaser of the 2nd season of the series “The White Lotus”, from HBO Max. Her character Tanya won a video just for her. She does a narration while images of the resort in Sicily, Italy are shown. The new season is called “The White Lotus – Sicily”.

“Few brands still make sense. But whenever I stay at a White Lotus property, it’s always an unforgettable experience. Always,” says Tanya in the teaser.

We are waiting for you.

Look for luxury at #TheWhiteLotus Sicilia. Join us in October on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/ylORzVDhJx — HBO Max Brasil (@HBOMaxBR) August 30, 2022

Read more:

The 1st season of “The White Lotus” premiered in 2021 with six episodes, and received 20 Emmy Award nominations. Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, Alexandra Daddario and Jennifer Coolidge vying for the Best Supporting Actress trophy. Murray BartlettJake Lacy and Steve Zahnfor best supporting actor.

The new season, set in Sicily, premieres in October on HBO Max. Jennifer Coolidge is the only name that returns to the cast. With the change of resort, the series will gain new characters, lived by the actors F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall.

The second season of “The White Lotus” will be very different, says producer

As with its first season, which took place in Hawaii and brought several themes related to the region, the next wave of episodes of “The White Lotus” will be quite different, mainly thanks to the new location: Italy.

According to the series’ executive producer, David Bernard, it will all be really quite different. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, David stated: