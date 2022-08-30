The world’s cardinals in the Vatican with the Pope to reflect on Curia reform

Today, the 29th, and tomorrow, the 30th of August, the meeting will take place behind closed doors in the New Hall of the Synod to deepen aspects of the Praedicate Evangelium, the Apostolic Constitution in force since last June 5th. Three sessions between morning and afternoon, then Mass on Tuesday in San Pedro with the new cardinals. The two days are also an opportunity to deepen knowledge among the members of the College of Cardinals.

There are just under 200 cardinals, out of the 226 of the College, who will participate between today and tomorrow, August 29 and 30, in the closed-door meeting desired and called by the Pope to deepen the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium, with which Francis reformed the Curia. Roman. This is probably the biggest and most attended meeting between the Pope and the College of Cardinals. Never in the ten years of the pontificate of Jorge Mario Bergoglio has such an encounter and such a wide participation been seen only eight years ago, when the Pontiff convoked the double Synod on the family (2014-15), inviting some 180 bishops and cardinals.

work sessions

Having come to Rome from their countries in the last few days to welcome the 20 new confreres created in the Consistory of 27 August, the cardinals, together with the Eastern Patriarchs and Superiors of the Secretariat of State, live in the Sala Nova do Synod three working sessions between morning and afternoon, with a break for lunch. The Pope’s Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica with the new cardinals on Tuesday, August 30 at 5:30 pm will conclude the two days of meeting. Francis did not celebrate Mass with the cardinals on Sunday because of his visit to Aquila.









Participants, they said, have been given an agenda in recent weeks to indicate topics and questions about different aspects related to the Document. Debates are held throughout the day today and tomorrow morning, in language groups, and then discussion moments in the plenary.

fraternal atmosphere

Meanwhile, this morning’s first session “took place in a very fraternal atmosphere,” Cardinal Enrico Feroci, parish priest of Santa Maria del Divino Amore in Castel di Leva told Vatican News. After the opening prayer, Francis opened the meeting with a few words inviting everyone to contribute during these two days of reflection. The cardinals then split into several groups and eventually met to share reflections. Cardinal Feroci explained that the cardinals addressed two main themes: that of communion, that is, the witness of mutual love among Christians, and then the question of the difficulty on the part of today’s society to open itself to the message of the Gospel with consideration of ways to overcome these difficulties.

great participation

For his part, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, highlighted to Vatican News the great participation of the cardinals in the meeting, with an open and intense dialogue, especially in the missionary perspective that outlines the new Apostolic Constitution and the need to focus on the announcement of the greatest commandment, that of charity.

The Pope’s Announcement

It was at the Angelus of May 29, the same in which he announced the creation of new cardinals, that Pope Francis gave the news of wanting to gather the Sacred College for two days to explain the content and novelties of the Apostolic Constitution, promulgated in March 19, almost the surprise after a pregnancy of almost ten years.

“On Monday and Tuesday, August 29 and 30, a meeting of all cardinals will be held to reflect on the new Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium and on Saturday, August 27, I will hold a Consistory for the creation of new cardinals.”

News and indications from Praedicate Evangelium

The document entered into force on June 5, at the Solemnity of Pentecost. The text contains and systematizes many of the reforms already implemented in recent years by the Pope, studied and formulated by the Council of Cardinals, instituted by Pope Francis in the first years of his pontificate. The Constitution also introduces some new features, starting with the unification and name change of different Dicasteries. However, the Praedicate Evangelium – as its name suggests – gives the Curia a more missionary structure so that it can be increasingly at the service of the particular Churches and of evangelization.

“Missionary”

This is one of the main aspects of the Apostolic Constitution, the key reading for interpreting the reform, but also a global direction for the Church of this time. Although focused on changes in the structure of Dicasteries and departments, the Praedicate Evangelium “widens” the Curia’s confessions, creating a direct line with the Episcopal Conferences and the different Dioceses of the five continents.

A bridge between the Curia and the episcopates

“With the Constitution between the different Churches and the Curia, there is now a space for listening and dialogue”, explained the new Cardinal Leonardo Steiner, Archbishop of Manaus, in the Brazilian Amazon, to Vatican News at last Saturday’s meeting in the Press Room of the Holy See a few hours before the Consistory. “Now, you no longer come to Rome to say what we did, now you come to learn, but the Curia also knows how to learn in a different way. You can better understand who is at the service of the Holy Father, at the service of the bishops, and this is a hope of being a more fraternal Church where we listen, where we live and embrace cultural diversity”, said Steiner.

pilgrimage church

The new Cardinal Arthur Roche, prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship, underlined many questions on which to reflect: collaboration between the Curia and the episcopates, the presence of lay people in roles of responsibility, “missionary” and “conversion of the Church”. In particular, the last two “are very important elements”, said the English cardinal. “The Praedicate Evangelium is not just something for the reform of the Curia, it is also for the relations between all the Episcopal Conferences and the Holy See. Mission and conversion involve everyone in an almost synodal process. We can say that we are a Church on pilgrimage”.

deepen knowledge

The meeting of today and tomorrow is also a way of ensuring that the cardinals, who currently make up the College of Cardinals, some of whom come from the peripheries of the world and distant realities, can deepen their knowledge. The universal vision that has always distinguished Pope Francis’ choices for the Consistory, with the representation of countries that have never seen a cardinal in their history, has meant that the College is today composed of distant members, both by cultural training and pastoral sensitivity. , both because of the geographical positions that make it difficult to participate regularly or to attend meetings in Rome. The meeting with the Pope is a space for dialogue and ‘human’ deepening, as highlighted by the Archbishop Emeritus of Cartagena, Colombian Cardinal Jorge Enrique Jiménez Carvajal: “The Consistory and the meeting with the Pope help us to know ourselves a little, to feel more aware and prepare for the future”.