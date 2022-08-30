Thor: Love and Thunder | Christian Bale explains changes to Gorr’s look

In a recent interview Christian Bale talked a little about the changes in Gorr’s look for the newest movie in the Marvel Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder.

During the press conference the website comicbook.com had the opportunity to ask Ballet about the changes in the traditional G-string look that cap use in comics.

“I was coming out of a movie where you had to be kind of muscleless,” explained Bale. “And then I saw the footage and I thought, ‘Well, that’s not going to be possible… and neither is this thong thing.’ He looked in the comics like physically, you know, someone to physically count on. And I said, ‘Well, you know, that’s not going to be possible in the state I’m in, finishing a movie and having gone to Australia during quarantine and all that.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.