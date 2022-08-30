To help Biden, FBI interfered in 2020 election

As if so much information that tarnishes the FBI’s reputation wasn’t enough, we received another bomb as a gift from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the American intelligence service during the 2020 elections.

The FBI lied about alleged Russian interference as an excuse to pressure Facebook to censor the story about Hunter Biden’s son, Biden’s laptop, later released by the New York Post.

In an appearance last Thursday (25) on the podcast The Joe Rogan Experienceby controversial American comedian Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg admitted that Facebook deleted information about the laptop and its contents in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election after FBI agents asked to meet with his team to provide “dire warnings” of an alleged eviction of fake news Russia about the elections.

Though Zuckerberg said he couldn’t remember whether FBI agents specifically mentioned the Hunter Biden laptop story in the notice, he claimed it “fitted the pattern” the FBI was referring to, so he deleted the contents.

Zuckerberg was strangely proud of having only limited content on Hunter’s laptop on Facebook (now Meta), rather than promoting an outright censorship of the story, as Twitter did.

When pressed by the presenter, Zuckerberg did not disclose the extent of his company’s censorship of the laptop story, only that “fewer people have seen it.” Given Facebook’s massive influence, this “fewer people” probably concerns many millions — and possibly enough to have given the election to Donald Trump over Joe Biden, had the story picked up steam.

Americans should listen to this podcast episode without forgetting the context in which Facebook took such drastic censorship action. In October 2020, the platform stated that the elimination of the Hunter Biden story was “part of the standard process to reduce misinformation”. Note that there was no mention of FBI involvement.

Either Facebook spokesman Andy Stone was lying at the time, or the FBI involvement was part of Facebook’s “standard process” all along.

That same FBI had access to Biden’s abandoned laptop since 2019, well before Zuckerberg and his team received Russian “disinformation” warnings from the FBI. So Facebook and other sites moved to delete Hunter’s story, why didn’t the FBI come back to them and say that the Constitution protects freedom of the press and freedom of speech, and that agents never asked for the deletion of information? true?

Given how hyperpartisan and anti-Trump the FBI has become in recent years, it’s possible that the intelligence service actually had the damning contents of Hunter’s laptop in mind when agents approached Facebook with their request that the social media giant delete the political speech?

Recall that 51 former left-wing intelligence officials, without any evidence, signed a public letter labeling the Hunter Biden laptop story as “classic Russian disinformation” just days before the first presidential debate.

Perhaps it was the FBI that asked its spy friends to publish the letter, to cover the pressure campaign on companies like Facebook. Much like the FBI’s selective leak of the “Steele dossier”, a hoax about Trump and Russia. We’ve seen this movie before.

The American people, as has become customary, were kept in the dark. Why didn’t Facebook disclose its cooperation with the FBI in deleting the speech? Why didn’t the FBI release anything either?

Lawmakers at the federal and state levels must establish standards of transparency and conduct for internet platforms and agencies that govern political discourse that influences elections.

Network security expert and hacker Peiter “Mudge” Zatko’s recent complaint against Twitter is also relevant. Zatko revealed the true extent of this platform’s failure to protect private data and responsibly moderate the content users see.

It could be that Facebook has better internal controls than Twitter. But on the other hand, it perhaps has the same questionable issues that Twitter has fallen victim to: not just being subject to foreign influence, but allowing employees unrestricted access to edit users’ content.

Again, Americans don’t know this, because our laws have blinded people to how irresponsible tech oligarchs rule platforms so important to everyday life.

There is a need for standardized operating procedures on how digital platforms judge their content decisions. And with these minimal standards should come absolute transparency, available in real time.

There is no going back and recovering the 2020 election. Voters in Ohio and Pennsylvania cannot reshape their ballots or seek compensation for Facebook’s October 2020 manipulation of the truth. The rule of law cannot preserve Americans’ trust in institutions that should keep our civil society stable.

There is no resource for such critical and timely issues of political discourse in the digital age. Representatives of the people must establish and apply rules that prevent the Big Tech — a group of big tech companies that dominate the industry — secretly take the initiative to influence the American elections at the behest of the FBI. both the Big Tech as for Big Surveillance — literally, the big surveillance (i.e., the FBI) ​​—​ need to be controlled.

The most scathing catchphrase of Zuckerberg’s interview came after Rogan asked him if he regretted having “erased the truth.”

Zuckerberg replied, “It sucks. I think it’s like going through a criminal trial but being proven innocent in the end.” This false apology is completely meaningless. Yes, the truth came out, but only after the FBI and Big Tech election interference was done.

Couple the Zuckerberg revelation with the Russia hoax, the Hillary Clinton emails, and the FBI’s shocking attack on Trump’s private residence, and you get the sense that our once-trusted private and public organizations are crumbling and urgently in need of reform by law.

Will Thibeau is a policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation’s Tech Policy Center.

©2022 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. Original in English.