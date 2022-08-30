TOP 9 Stars who were PERFECT in the role of superheroes

In 2019 alone, productions like ‘Captain Marvel’, ‘Shazam!’, ‘Hellboy’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and the Joker movie were released in theaters around the world.

In the face of all this steady increase in the fan list of Super heroes, we brought you some of the actors who perfectly fit their hero roles. Check it out below:

1. Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man)

Simply impossible to let Robert Downey Jr. off this amazing list. After all, he was the one who opened the doors to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008. He continued fulfilling his role and being a perfect success until, unfortunately, he had his farewell in ‘Endgame’.

2. Michael Keaton (Batman)

Before playing the role of Vulture in ‘Spider-Man’, Michael Keaton brought the character of Batman to life. This character was good for him. That’s because he perfectly fit into the role of man-bat.

3. Wesley Snipes (Blade)

Another name that could not be left out is Wesley Snipes. Although he was known for providing an average performance and causing problems for American justice, Snipes turned out to be the perfect actor to bring the central character of ‘Blade’ to life.

4. Chloe Grace Moretz (Hit Girl)

In 2010, there was the release of ‘Kick-Ass: Breaking Everything’, when for the first time we contemplate Chloë Grace as a Hit Girl. At the time, the actress was only 13 years old, but ended up being so successful that she won a sequel in the sequel.

5. Jackie Earle Haley (Rorschach)

Jackie Earle Haley was the only one on this list who managed to play the character only once. However, that doesn’t change the fact that his performance in ‘Rorschach’ was impeccable and that this character, without a doubt, fell perfectly.

6. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

There’s no denying that Chris Hemsworth is so much more than just a pretty face. He was able to prove this to audiences through ‘Thor’, his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition, he knows how to be fun and we can contemplate that in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

7. Christian Bale (Batman)

In charge of bringing Batman to life, Christian Bale managed to give the character a touch of depth during his participation in the trilogy formed by ‘Batman Begins’, ‘Batman: The Dark Knight’ and ‘Batman: The Dark Knight Rises’. With its chance and intensity, the role worked perfectly for him.

8. Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman)

Gal Gadot managed to show the world that she could be much more than expected in her production ‘Wonder Woman’. In addition, she was certainly featured in the production titled ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’.

9. Tom Holland (Spider-Man)

While there are a number of other actors who have done well in bringing the neighborhood friend’s character to life, Tom Holland managed to draw even more attention. That’s because the young actor showed impeccable charisma and talent.