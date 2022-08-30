Twitter releases ‘Roda’ for everyone; see how to use | Technology

O twitter announced this Tuesday (30) that ‘Roda’, feature that allows you to tweet to a group of selected friendsis now open to everyone.

The functionality was available to some users since last May, but in beta (testing) phase.

WhatsApp will let you hide that you are ‘online’; see how to do

‘Random Photo’: how to make the collage that is all the rage on Instagram and TikTok

Twitter’s ‘Wheel’ is similar to Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’.

You can add up to 150 people to your list, who will be able to interact with your posts. The option to retweet (share), however, is disabled.

How to use the Twitter ‘Wheel’

Tap the button create a tweet ;

; Then in the top corner change the setting “All Followers” for “Twitter Wheel” ;

for ; Before, you can also click “To edit” to add friends to your list;

to add friends to your list; Finally, produce the tweet and click “Tweet”.

When you post, your friends will see the following message in the post: “only people on @user’s Twitter Wheel can see this tweet”.

You can also change the list at any time by adding or removing people from your ‘Wheel’.

Recent tech videos

Meta awards Instagram filters created by black people in diversity program

Meta awards Instagram filters created by black people in diversity program

Xiaomi presents humanoid robot that identifies sounds and emotions

Xiaomi presents humanoid robot that identifies sounds and emotions