Tyler Perry’s Netflix Movie ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’: Everything We Know So Far

After their first successful collaboration in A fall from grace, Tyler Perry and Netflix continue their partnership with another ambitious feature film: Jazzman’s Blues. The film is Perry’s pet project and was the first screenplay he wrote 26 years ago. After trying to do this for two decades, he finally found the perfect partners at Netflix to produce.

A jazzman’s blues will be written and directed by Perry, who is best known for his projects as the character of Madea in many of his films, House by Payne, The Oval, and more.

Perry has opened up about the film several times in the past and most recently commented on this partnership with Netflix:

“I’ve waited a quarter of a century to tell this story, and now is the perfect time and Netflix is ​​the perfect partner. This is my labor of love; the one I want to do more than anything.”

The film was part of The Lionsgate Slate in 2006.

Producer Michelle Sneed, Perry’s longtime collaborator, will also be working on this project as an executive producer.

This is not believed to be the only Tyler Perry project in development at Netflix. As of December 2021, we reported that Netflix is ​​currently working on a new untitled movie with Perry set to star.

It adds to the producer’s other Netflix roster available on the service, including A homecoming Madea, A fall from grace, and fatal case. Perry also starred don’t look up.

When will be A jazzman’s blues be released on Netflix?

Thanks to the official release of Netflix’s 2022 Updated Movie List, we can now confirm that the release date of Friday, September 23, 2022 is correct.

Ahead of its release on Netflix Jazzman’s Blues will first premiere at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Fest, which is set to take place in August 2022.

According to Tyler Perry’s website:

“This year, Tyler Perry will present his long-awaited film “A Jazzman’s Blues” at the festival, with a series of clips and a talk show scheduled for Saturday, Aug.

The film will be available in select theaters from August 16, 2022.

what is the plot of A jazzman’s blues?

A jazzman’s blues is set in the post-World War II South, where a young black jazz singer leaves his rural town in search of fame.

The film’s timeline runs from 1937 to 1987 and will delve deeply into the character’s past, present and future, resulting in a very interesting narrative. Here’s the movie’s official logline:

“Set from 1937 to 1987, an investigation into an unsolved murder reveals a story filled with forbidden love, deceit and a secret that has been kept for 40 years.”

The film will have an R rating, according to reports.

who is released A jazzman’s blues?

As of March 2021, relative newcomers Joshua Boone (Wheels, Premature) and Solea Pfeiffer (The good fight, curb your enthusiasm) were announced to be cast in the lead roles.

Both have experience in theatrical work and singing, with Pfeiffer performing as Elza Hamilton in the acclaimed musical HamiltonUSA tour. No other cast has been announced so far.

Originally, in 1995, Tyler Perry intended the film to star Will Smith, Halle Berry, Diana Ross and Ben Kingsley. He commented on this in a recent interview:

“I’ve aged because the characters are all in their twenties. So I’m looking for this new talent, for new fresh faces that have committed to the craft and are amazing actors to play these roles.”

Since then, we’ve had confirmation from many other actors and actresses that will appear. They include:

Ryan Eggold (BlackKkKlansman)

(BlackKkKlansman) milauna Jackson (Dexter)

(Dexter) E. Roger Mitchell like Buster (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire)

like Buster (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) Amirah Vann (Underground)

(Underground) Lauren Buglioli (the oval)

(the oval) Brent Antonello (COUP)

(COUP) Austin Scott like Willie Earl (Pose)

like Willie Earl (Pose) Cody Pressley like Mr. Lincoln (the first lady)

What is the production status of A jazzman’s blues?

production for A jazzman’s blues started in May 2021 and, in true Tyler Perry fashion, lasted just a few weeks. Filming concluded on June 2, 2021.

It was filmed entirely in Atlanta, Georgia and Savannah, according to local reporting.

Addition of local reports state that the film took over the city and was filmed around “Cotton Avenue, Second Street, Mulberry Street and Cherry Street”.

Of course, some of the filming also took place at Tyler Perry Studios.

After filming was completed, Perry took to social media to talk about what the project has meant to him:

“About 26 years ago, I was struggling and not sure if I could break into the entertainment business. I had managed to get in (because I was broke) in a play called Seven Guitars, and I had the chance to talk to the great August Wilson at a party. I didn’t know how he would welcome me because the kind of play I was doing wasn’t Broadway, but he was so kind and encouraging and inspiring that I went home and wrote my first script. I called it A Jazzman’s Blues,”

Are you looking forward to catching A jazzman’s blues on Netflix later this year? Let us know in the comments.