University in California is offering FULL Scholarships; see how to sign up

Many students dream of being able to continue their studies abroad. For this group, it is important to highlight that, nowadays, several foreign universities offer scholarships that can reach up to 100% through their scholarship programs. So one of them is a university in California, Stanford University.

In this way, students will be able to compete for one of the up to 100 full scholarships that the institution is responsible for offering. However, you must comply with the program’s prerequisites. See more below.

University in California has full scholarships

Stanford University has up to 100 full scholarships for those selected through the Knight-hennessy Scholars program, which aims to provide opportunities for young people who achieved an undergraduate degree after 2016.

Those selected will be able to count on subsidies covering three years of studies at the institution. In addition, there will also be housing assistance. It is worth noting that Stanford University ranks among the top five on the planet and its graduate programs are diverse, covering an MBA, PhD or master’s degree in various areas of knowledge.

In addition, those selected will also have access to a platform called King Global Leadership, through which participants will have the opportunity to develop through monitoring, contact with leadership communities and feedback.

According to the website, there is no restriction regarding the applicant’s home university, field of activity or research domain or age. Thus, opportunities are open to students from any location, as long as they received their undergraduate degree after 2016. It is important to note that the students contemplated by the scholarships are those with postgraduate degrees.

How to participate?

To apply for one of the vacancies, it is good to know the criteria by which the university is guided in order to be able to select candidates. Thus, they are: civic mindset, leadership purpose and independence of thought.

The application must be made in two parts. In other words, the interested party must apply both for the scholarships and for the postgraduate program of interest. Through this address, you can access a form template: https://bityli.com/FaSIjrr.

On the other hand, to register, the address is: https://bityli.com/UhKvNAO.

It is important to note that the documents that may be requested include letters of recommendation, a “video story”, resume, test results such as the SAT or similar, and personal assessment.

The deadline for submitting applications is October 12.

