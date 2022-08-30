Updated list of 5G smartphones approved by Anatel

Currently, some Brazilian capitals already have the 5G signal activated. As a result, the demand for smartphones compatible with the technology is increasing. However, it is important to be aware of the devices that can be sold in the Brazilian market, according to the approval of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).
Thus, it is not recommended to buy any device that promises access to new technology if it does not comply with the standards established by the agency. Approval is the authorization that companies receive to market a certain product in the Brazilian market, where it is subjected to tests and analyzes to prove that it will not pose a risk to consumer safety.
With the arrival of 5G, it is normal to appear irregular smartphones in the gray market. Therefore, before buying a device, check if it is approved by Anatel. So far, 82 5G-compatible smartphones have been approved by the agency.
Among the main brands with approved products are Samsung, with 28 smartphones, followed by Motorola (17), Xiaomi (13) and Apple (09).
Check out the updated list of 5G handsets from the top four brands:
Samsung
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy A23 5G
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy M23 5G
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Motorola
- Moto G 5G Plus
- Moto G 5G
- Moto G50 5G
- Moto G71 5G
- Moto G62 5G
- Moto G82 5G
- Moto G100 5G
- Moto G200 5G
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge Plus
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola Edge 30
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro
- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
Xiaomi
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Poco F3 5G
- Poco M3 Pro 5G
- Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Poco X4 Pro 5G
- Redmi 10 5G
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
apple
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Asus
- Zenfone 8
- Zenfone 8 Flip
- Zenfone 7
- ROG Phone 3
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5s
really
- Realme GT Master
- Realme GT 2 Pro
- Realme 7 5G
- Realme 8 5G
- Realme 9 Pro+
