Updated list of 5G smartphones approved by Anatel

Currently, some Brazilian capitals already have the 5G signal activated. As a result, the demand for smartphones compatible with the technology is increasing. However, it is important to be aware of the devices that can be sold in the Brazilian market, according to the approval of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

Thus, it is not recommended to buy any device that promises access to new technology if it does not comply with the standards established by the agency. Approval is the authorization that companies receive to market a certain product in the Brazilian market, where it is subjected to tests and analyzes to prove that it will not pose a risk to consumer safety.

With the arrival of 5G, it is normal to appear irregular smartphones in the gray market. Therefore, before buying a device, check if it is approved by Anatel. So far, 82 5G-compatible smartphones have been approved by the agency.

Among the main brands with approved products are Samsung, with 28 smartphones, followed by Motorola (17), Xiaomi (13) and Apple (09).

Check out the updated list of 5G handsets from the top four brands:

Samsung

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A23 5G

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy M23 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Motorola

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G 5G

Moto G50 5G

Moto G71 5G

Moto G62 5G

Moto G82 5G

Moto G100 5G

Moto G200 5G

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Poco F3 5G

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Redmi 10 5G

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

apple

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Asus

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

Zenfone 7

ROG Phone 3

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

really

Realme GT Master

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme 7 5G

Realme 8 5G

Realme 9 Pro+

TCL

infinix

Nokia

Lenovo