Using macOS Disk Utility | repair and partition

To format, repair partitions or unmount disks, you must use macOS Disk Utility. Apple’s desktop software has an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, even if you are unfamiliar with the topic or are migrating from a Windows PC.

If you’ve ever needed, for example, to format a USB flash drive or external hard drive on your Mac, you should use Disk Utility for the task. When opening it, external devices are automatically recognized to perform various actions, such as:

Format and manage volumes on storage devices;

Create disk image;

Combine hard drives into a RAID set;

Scan and repair Mac disks and volumes for errors;

Partition disks.

Therefore, Disk Utility is essential for formatting and clean installation of macOS, as well as being useful for people who want to use their Windows system through Bootcamp. If you want to learn how to repair and partition a disk in the utility, follow the instructions below:

How to Repair Disk Errors on Mac

It is possible that your Mac’s internal disk or other external devices may have functionality issues. To resolve this, start error checking and repair in Disk Utilities. macOS.

On Mac, click on Launchpad and type Disk Utility; Choose an internal or external disk to check and repair errors; Right-click on the disk; Select “Run repairman”; Confirm the action in “Run”; Wait for the process to finish. Then click “OK”.

Check and repair disk errors on your Mac (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

How to Partition Disk on Mac

If you need to take advantage of a part of disk on Mac for data storage or software installation, you can partition it and use the extra space on the device.

On Mac, click on Launchpad and type Disk Utility; Click on the disk, internal or external, that you want to partition; Select the “Partition” button; Give it a name (optional), determine the disk format and size; Click “OK” to perform the drive partition.

Partition Mac disk or external disks to take advantage of extra space (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Disk Utility can also be accessed in Mac Recovery Mode to perform formatting, clean installation, and other disk-related functions.