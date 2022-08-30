Van Basten criticizes Manchester United’s €100m for Antony: “Not worth it, not by a long way” | international football

Striker Antony is very close to being announced as Manchester United’s new signing. The English club will pay 100 million euros to Ajax, including bonuses. In the opinion of former player Marco Van Basten, one of the greatest in the history of Dutch football, the amount to be paid by the Brazilian is overestimated.

— Antony worth 100 million euros? No, not even remotely. He still hasn’t shown much. Of course, he played good games. But his efficiency hasn’t been high in recent years. Ajax has a great base category, our formation is very good. And soon they will buy a young man for an enormous amount. Something is wrong then – declared Van Basten, in an appearance on the Ziggo Sport channel on Monday night.

1 of 2 Antony is very close to leaving Ajax and being announced by Manchester United — Photo: Getty Images Antony is very close to leaving Ajax and being announced by Manchester United – Photo: Getty Images

Marco Van Basten was trained in the youth ranks of Ajax. He played for the senior team between 1982 and 1987, and for the Netherlands national team between 1983 and 1992. He won the Ballon d’Or award from France Footbal magazine in 1988, 1989 and 1992 – the same year he was named the best in the world by FIFA. He is considered one of the greatest strikers of his time.

He has also coached Ajax’s B team between 2003 and 2004, the Dutch national team between 2004 and 2008, and Ajax between 2008 and 2009.

The former player analyzed the flaws that Antony has, in his opinion:

— He loses the ball too much, or he has other problems. A winger can lose the ball, but there is a limit to that. If you want to dribble every time you have the ball, but you lose it in seven out of 10 attempts… You have to pay attention to how often you lose the ball,” he commented.

This is not the first time that Van Basten has criticized Antony. He had already commented negatively on the purchase of the striker, with São Paulo, two years ago. For him, Ajax was wrong to invest 25 million euros in the Brazilian, instead of promoting an athlete from the basic categories.

Antony has scored 24 goals and provided 22 assists in 82 games played for Ajax since 2020. He has sat out the Dutch side’s last two matches while awaiting the deal with Manchester United.