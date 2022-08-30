Vasco awaits the arrival of executives from 777 Partners to define the hiring of a new technician | Vasco



777 Partners executives visiting CT Moacyr Barbosa – Rafael Ribeiro/CR Vasco da Gama

Published 08/29/2022 17:53

The executives of 777 Partners arrive in Rio de Janeiro this Tuesday (30), at a very delicate moment for Vasco. In the first match as SAF, the team lost to Bahia, 2-1, at Fonte Nova, and reached the 5th consecutive game losing as a visitor. The warning signal is on as the difference to the 5th place is only four points and for that reason measures will be taken.

The main one concerns the coach. The bad results and the lack of repertoire of the team put in check the permanence of Emílio Faro in the position. The pressure to hire a coach is high and the arrival of Don Dransfield, CEO of 777 Football Group, will define the profile of the professional that will be chosen.

The initial idea is to hire a technician who can continue in the position next year. Odair Hellmann was approached, but did not accept the invitation. Due to the lack of options, the hiring of a buffer coach, who would command Vasco until the end of Series B, is not ruled out.

In addition to Don Dransfield, Josh Wander, founding partner of 777 Partners, Juan Arciniegas, director of entertainment and Nicolas Maya, head of operations, will be in Rio de Janeiro to finalize the acquisition of 70% of the shares of Vasco SAF. This is expected to happen on Wednesday (31), when the first investment of R$ 120 million, out of a total of R$ 700 million, should enter. It is worth remembering that the BRL 70 million bridge loan made at the end of February will be discounted from this amount.

On the same day, Vasco, still with Emílio Faro in charge, faces Guarani, at 19:00, in São Januário, for the 27th round of Serie B.