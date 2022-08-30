Vélez coach reveals embezzlement but bets on curious theory to beat Flamengo

Preparing for two historic duels against Flamengo for Libertadores, coach “Cacique” Medina talked about Vélez’s absences and bet on a curious theory that could favor his team.

The first of the points addressed by the coach of Vélez was the presence of defender Diego Godín in the clashes against Flamengo. The main reinforcement of the team, the experienced player should not play in the Libertadores semifinals because he “needs more recovery time”.

Concerning the absence of midfielder Maximo Perrone, the Vélez coach admitted that he should call Santiago Cáseres as a replacement. The player even has more marking power than Perrone, which may indicate a very closed team against Flamengo.

Despite the absence of important pieces, Medina said he trusts the players who will face Rubro-Negro this Wednesday (31): “I trust and believe a lot in our players, because they are all warriors and have already shown that”.

Vélez coach bets on theory for duel against Flamengo

In addition to talking about the embezzlement and assembly of his team for the game against Flamengo, the Vélez coach bet on how history rewards teams considered “underdogs” to try to seek classification.

“History has proved enough that when the team that – in theory – arrives with the fewest possibilities ends up winning a series. We know the rival we are going to face, but we also have our strengths”, Medina said.

While Vélez bets on theories and suffers from embezzlement, Flamengo will have maximum strength for the duel. Diagnosed with hepatitis, David Luiz appeared on the list of related and should be a starter.

Thus, the Rubro-Negro must go to the field with: Santos; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Pedro.

The first meeting between Flamengo and Vélez for the Libertadores semifinals takes place this Wednesday (31), at 21:30, at Estádio José Amalfitani.

