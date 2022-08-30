Vélez launches new shirt and fans joke: ‘Fluminense?’

Opponents of Flamengo in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, Vélez (ARG) today launched their new uniform and caught the attention of Brazilians for the similarity with the shirt of Fluminense.

In a sequence of posts on its official Twitter, the Argentine team presented the new outfit, consisting of a tricolor shirt – in green, white and red – and black shorts and socks.

The uniform honors the origins of Vélez, founded in 1910 by Italian immigrants. And in 1914, the club started to use the tricolor shirt, with vertical stripes, similar to the model presented today. Only in 1933 did the club start using white shirts with the blue “V” on the chest.

The Brazilians soon compared the new Argentine mantle to the Fluminense shirt and filled social networks with jokes. Vélez, however, did not say whether the uniform will be used against Flamengo.

Vélez and Flamengo will face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the José Amalfitani stadium, for the first leg of the Libertadores semifinals.

See the new Vélez shirt and the repercussion on social networks:

Play with that tricolor shirt against Flamengo, they’re trembling with fear. VELEZ FLOW — Luiz Eduardo Baldanz (@leduardentist) August 29, 2022