Venice Film Festival: What are the highlights of the 2022 selection? – Movie news

O Venice Film Festival 2022 takes place from August 31st to September 10th, considered one of the most important thermometers for the Oscars with some of the most anticipated movie releases of the awards season. With that in mind, AdoroCinema separated the highlights of the 2022 edition.

blonde





Blonde is one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and makes its debut at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, participating in the competition and running for the award’s top prize, Golden Lion. This is the Marilyn Monroe biopic on Netflix, starring Ana de Armas and directed by Andrew Dominik.

Based on the famous novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, from her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, to her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements. actress and model. A reimagined story of Monroe’s private life, the film is a fictionalized portrait of the icon’s life from the 1950s and 60s, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture.

white noise





White Noise is the new film directed by Noah Baumbach, chosen for the opening night of the Venice Film Festival 2022 – the first time this has happened in the history of Netflix.

Based on the book White Noise, by Don DeLillo, the film, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle, addresses the dramas of a contemporary American family, and their attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life, as well as seeking to understand the universal mysteries of love, death and the need to seek happiness, even in an uncertain world.

The Whale





The Whale is the new movie from Darren Aronofsky, director of Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan and Mother! It will also be screened in competition at the Venice Film Festival and is in the running for the Golden Lion.

He tackles the topic of morbid obesity in The Whale, based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter. The film will star Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink and Samantha Morton, with the story following the life of a reclusive English teacher played by Fraser, who suffers from severe obesity and who tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter, played by Sink, to one last chance for redemption.

Bard





Bardo, a false chronicle of some truths is the new film by Alejandro González Iñárritu, director of Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and The Revenant. It is part of the main competition of the Venice Film Festival 2022.

Bardo stars Ximena Lamadrid, Daniel Giménez Cacho and Andrés Almeida, and tells the story of a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns to his home country to face his identity, his family affections, the absurdity of his memories, as well as the past and the new reality of your country. The character looks to his past for answers to reconcile who he is in the present.

Bones and All





Bones and All is also nominated for the Golden Lion, and it is the new film by Luca Guadagnino, a director famous for his work on Call Me By Your Name and Suspíria – A Dança do Medo.

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell McKenzie and Michael Stuhlbarg, Bones and All is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. In it, we follow Maren Yearly (McKenzie), a young woman who wants the same things we all do. She wants to be someone that people look up to and respect. When her mother abandons her the day after her sixteenth birthday, Maren goes looking for the father she never knew and finds far more than she bargained for along the way. Love blossoms between a young girl on the fringes of society and an outcast drifter (Chalamet) as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through America’s back roads. However, despite their best efforts, all paths lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their differences.

The Son





Writer and director Florian Zeller is back with a second adaptation of one of his own plays, The Son, starring Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby, Laura Dern and Anthony Hopkins. It marks the second collaboration between Zeller and Hopkins following the success of My Father, for which the actor received an Oscar in 2021.

The Son follows the life of Peter (Hugh Jackman) and his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby. But it’s thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) shows up with their teenage son, Nicholas.

Do not worry, dear





Don’t Worry Honey is one of the most anticipated films of the year, directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. It makes its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, but out of competition.

Florence Pugh will play a 1950s housewife, Alice, who lives in a utopian community in the California desert. Alice begins to question her life and her husband, Jack (Styles) after she realizes her entire existence in this community contains dark secrets and disturbing truths. Don’t Worry, Darling opens in Brazilian cinemas on September 22.