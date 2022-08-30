Vítor Pereira praises Corinthians fans in the cold and analyzes victory: “I didn’t want to have suffered” | Corinthians

Coach Vítor Pereira thanked the more than 36,000 Corinthians fans who were at the Neo Química Arena on Monday night, under 10ºC, to watch the 1-0 victory over Bragantino, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. .

– First, I want to thank all the people who came to the stadium in this cold, on a Monday night. It’s not easy, but the passion for Corinthians, in fact… It’s a stadium that fills and fills with positive energy. You can feel that on the field – commented the coach.

1 of 2 Vítor Pereira in Corinthians vs Bragantino — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF Vítor Pereira in Corinthians vs Bragantino — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

About the triumph, built thanks to the opportunism of Gustavo Mosquito in the first half and the great performance of Cássio in the second half, Vítor Pereira analyzed:

– We played a quality first half, in which I needed a little better definition in the last third to get the goal. We arrived inside the area, at the bottom line, but we needed that last pass or last move to materialize another goal, which I think was deserved.

– In the second half we lost a little pressure, and this team, when not pressured, has quality, plays, is well worked, puts a lot of people on our defensive line. They created problems because in the late part of the game we were not able to press forward, we allowed a lot of balls to enter our area, and we had difficulties. On the counterattack we could have scored the second goal, and that’s football. Then, because we wanted to hold on to the result and come back, we allowed crosses.

See the interview with coach Vítor Pereira, from Corinthians, after the victory over Bragantino

Bragantino’s pressure almost prevented Corinthians from winning again after three games in the Brasileirão. The team came from two defeats (Palmeiras and Fortaleza) and a draw (Avaí).

Vítor Pereira admitted suffering with Bragantino’s sharpest plays in the final stretch of the match:

– I suffered too, I didn’t want to have suffered. Naturally a coach has to respond to what he is seeing. What was happening? Bragantino, losing, started to take crosses, put a lot of balls in the area. If they put six on top of our line, what am I going to do? Leave the four? The ideal was to press and have more ball. When I see that the team is not getting the ball, what do I have to do? Balancing things and creating a balance of forces behind.

– As we couldn’t press high and keep the ball, we chose to put Bruno on. We were having trouble in the air game. I wanted exactly the opposite. Our misfortune was that when Ramiro enters, and he enters well, soon after Gustavo asked to leave because he had muscle discomfort. We had to move Ramiro to the right and we lost the pressure he was giving us at that moment. It pushed us back.

Corinthians will have the week free for training and return to the field only on Sunday, against Internacional, again in Itaquera.

Best moments: Corinthians 1 X 0 Bragantino, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão

See other interview topics:

– Vera is playing a role as first midfielder. When we went to pick him up, it was to make the first midfielder, the second midfielder, he has the characteristic of finishing in the area. He is playing first midfielder because we think he has quality and he is doing it with quality. He’s a tactical player, he doesn’t lose balls easily, he’s improving a lot in terms of recovering balls. He’s lacking a bit of tranquility in the shot from outside the area, he’s had two, three, four opportunities to hit the goal, and he didn’t make it. But that tranquility will certainly come, he is a player who has a very high level and projection margin.

– I’m not quite understanding what the information regarding the Maycon is. He is undergoing treatment, he did not put his foot on the ground as a result of the fracture. When Maycon is well, he will be an asset for us, have no doubt, he is a player who adds quality, important things to our game. But he is not at this stage to talk about the game against Fluminense. I’m not a doctor, but he’s at an early stage. He is not putting his foot on the ground, as he will start to run, gain physical condition… A fractured toes. The Maycon on his level was a problem I wanted to have as quickly as possible.

– We are going to try to recover players who are out, maybe Roni, Giuliano, Júnior, I don’t know if he can recover. Maycon has no chance. So more solutions. It allows us to work on tactical behaviors. What we did well today, like good pressure in the first stage today. And it will allow us to extend that good level in the second half too, that’s what we want. I like the team to press and have the ball. When we started not having the ball and coming back, we are not specialists, that team that in defensive organization, in a low block, has these characteristics. The characteristics of players we have is for when we press and we have the ball, that’s the team I like. We have to prolong this in time.

– I built my life a lot with my feet on the ground, facing reality with short-term goals. I’m not that dreamer who looks at long-term goals and fails to achieve short-term ones. The short-term objective at the Brasileirão is to look at the team ahead of us. If we get there, then we’ll look up. I’m not one to create illusions or build sand castles. I’m not that kind of person. We will try to improve this week, rest in the first days, then improve our behavior and be well in the next game, which will be difficult, against an opponent who is discussing the same positions as us. The Cup is another objective. Those who are in the semifinals aim to reach the final, we have a strong opponent ahead of us, when this week of work arrives we will try as much as possible to try to overtake Fluminense.

– Bragantino in the second half was more pressing, the spaces were deeper. The short game has become more difficult. We had to alter our game to find space behind the opposing line. In the first part there was more space between the lines, they weren’t that pressing. In the first half we created good moves in the left and right aisle, the last pass was missing, that move to anticipate and pull over to score more than one goal. The second half was completely different, Bragantino was more pressing, we took time to find the spaces were deeper, we had difficulty pressing them higher and the game turned into a game of worse quality.

“Important victory”, says Careca Bertaglia | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!