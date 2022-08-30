VMAs 2022: See the looks trends among celebrities

On the night of this Sunday (28.08), the VMA (Video Music Awards) took place, considered one of the most important awards in music. Pop culture names like blackpink and Taylor Swift past the carpet, which this time was black. Announcing the main trends of the moment, celebrities drew attention with their fashion choices, investing in very basic little black dresses and a lot of shine.

Earlier this year, the celebrities also chose shiny pieces to cross the Oscars red carpet, whether in sequins or embroidery. In the latest Paris couture season, bazaar showed that the trend of metallic materials took the shine to the catwalks. Another fashion week hit, barbiecore also had its moment last night and made a welcome appearance.

See below the looks that were trending at the 2022 VMAs:

little black nothing basic

Combining with the black carpet of the awards, one of the trends that appeared the most was the all black. After a season in which dopamine fashion dominated award shows and street style, the color, despite being classic, represented a refreshment for those who follow the fashion choices of pop divas. Whether with transparencies, sparkles, feathers or cutouts, black appeared in elegant looks, without giving up a touch of sensuality.

1 / 3Ashley Graham – Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images 2 / 3Lili Reinhart – Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images 3 / 3Dixie D’Amelio – Photo: Axelle/Bauer Griffin/Getty Images

Barbiecore

The celebrities proved that the barbiecore trend is still in vogue. With textures, slits, cutouts and mini lengths, pink appeared in several dresses on the black carpet. The trend, driven by the Barbie movie, which is scheduled for release in 2023 and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the cast, raised questions about the cult of thinness and whiteness. More than extravagant and fashionable looks, it was important to see this trend being used at the VMAs by bodies that escape the hegemonic Eurocentric pattern.

1 / 4Trina Njoroge – Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images 2 / 4Kamie Crawford – Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images 3 / 4Kennedy Rue McCollough – Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images 4 / 4DJ Diamond Kuts – Photo: Udo Salters/Getty Images

sparkles

The stars that passed by the carpet took the time to shine seriously. Beads, sequins and bright embroidery were the highlight of the night in looks by artists such as Taylor Swift and Chloe Baileysymbolizing the longing for the glamor of big awards.

1 / 5Taylor Swift – Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images 2 / 5Chloe Bailey – Photo: Gotham/Getty Images 3 / 5Becky G – Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images 4 / 5JessVal Ortiz – Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images 5 / 5Melissa Gorga – Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Floral

Despite Miranda Priestlyiconic character embodied by Meryl Streep in “O Diabo Wears Prada”, having declared that wearing a floral print in spring is nothing innovative, there are ways to renew this classic. Sequins, exaggerated applications, dark backgrounds and heavier styling are some of the ways pointed out by the red carpet muses to keep the trend up to date.

1 / 3Sabrina Carpenter – Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images 2 / 3Dove Cameron – Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images 3 / 3Monet X Change – Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Feathers

Whether as the highlight of the production or in clever details in the outline of the pieces, the feathers appeared in various colors and in pieces of different lengths. In mini dresses, they are an extra charm for the production to leave the basics.

1 / 4Brooklyn Nikole – Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images 2 / 4Saucy Santana – Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images 3 / 4Rachel Lindsay – Photo: AxelleBauer-Griffin/Getty Images 4 / 4Lil Nas X – Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images