Volt prepares investigation into broken contract and can sue Botafogo in court

THE Volta company that was agreed with the Botafogo to be the new supplier of material before the transformation into SAF, it is preparing an investigation into the contract that the club had unilaterally broken in order to later take legal action, reports a report by “O Globo”.

The company paid BRL 2.5 million in advance to Botafogo, which used the amount to pay football expenses in 2021, including salaries, gloves and awards. Volt will also try to pay the fine for breaching the contract – a decision taken shortly after John Textor arrived – and recover the loss with investments made to meet market demand.

– Volt seeks to understand what really happened behind the scenes of the signing of the contract. The rupture took place shortly after the contract was signed and almost at the same time the installment paid by Volt to Botafogo was received. We will initiate a request for an investigation before going to court,” said Volt’s lawyer, Michel Assef, to “O Globo”.

In addition to supplying the material, Volt would also launch four new official stores, one in General Severiano and another in Nilton Santos Stadium. The company also claims that seven meetings were scheduled, all of which were later canceled by SAF Botafogo.

– Volt notified the club and tried to start a negotiation, making contacts with Botafogo’s management and their respective lawyers. It’s hard to understand, Botafogo’s attitude is inexplicable. Exactly because of this difficulty, it is necessary to carry out an investigation and that its directors and managers give an explanation about what actually happened, since they suspended the contract shortly after receiving the amounts anticipated by Volt – explained Assef.

Botafogo did not comment on the “O Globo” report on the issue. The club does not yet have a supplier of sports equipment and is negotiating with two brands – one of them is Reebok – for 2023.